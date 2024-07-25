Like a 40-foot-tall UFO woven of thatch landed in a field near Berlin’s Spree River, the newly opened Reethaus is remarkable both for its architecture and its purpose. “It’s a modern temple with world-class sound technology,” says Claus Sendlinger, co-founder of the project and founder of the hospitality brand Design Hotels. The radical concrete-and-glass structure, much of it hidden by its thatched reed roof, is designed by Austrian architect Monika Gogl; at its center is a 1,300-square-foot bunker-like space with a dramatic skylight and a wood ceiling embedded with omnidirectional speakers programmed by MONOM, a Berlin-based sound studio. Since it launched, the venue has hosted an eclectic mix of intimate sound-based events followed by Q&A discussions, including Carnatic music played by the legendary Indian flutist “Flute” J.A. Jayant and a live show of the score for All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, the 2022 documentary about Nan Goldin, with the American photographer present. Reethaus sits at the heart of an evolving “campus,” called Flussbad, which in 2025 will expand to include a hotel and a clubhouse.

Buy your copy of the World's Greatest Places issue here