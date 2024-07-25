Originally a boarding school, then an infirmary in World War I, and later a retirement home, the newest chapter in La Maison Rabelais’ storied history began this April, when it debuted as a four-star hotel. The French estate now features four distinct homes with 28 accommodations, ranging from single rooms and family suites to full apartments, plus a spa and swimming pool. An eight-minute walk along the cobblestoned streets outside leads guests to historic Amboise’s most important landmark: the Royal Château of Amboise. This June, the Renaissance-era palace celebrated the reopening of its newly renovated Saint Hubert chapel after a 2.5-year closure—the sanctuary’s first major upgrade in nearly 150 years. Best known as the final resting place of Leonardo da Vinci, who died in Amboise after years of working for French royalty, the chapel’s limestone walls, sculptures, and stained-glass windows now shine brighter thanks to the work of nearly 50 craftsmen. The renovation also revealed fresh details in the decor, including a sensual depiction of a young woman pleasuring herself alongside more modest religious figures—a common 15th-century juxtaposition reminding worshippers to choose virtue over vice.

