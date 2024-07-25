Housed within the historic Edificio Mihanovich building in Buenos Aires’ fashionable Recoleta neighborhood, the new hotel Casa Lucia stands as a towering testament to Argentina’s talented creatives, both past and present, while simultaneously honoring its capital’s unique maritime history. When it was erected in 1929, the 20-story structure was among the tallest in Latin America—built so that its shipping magnate owner could watch his vessels depart from the nearby Río de la Plata. With its lighthouse-inspired design, Edificio Mihanovich also stood as a lodestar for sailors approaching the port of Buenos Aires. Reborn in January as Casa Lucia, the property, which sat vacant since 2018, is once again a beacon for travelers. Guests are greeted with a flag-inspired lighting display by Argentinian industrial designer Cristían Mohaded and a large-scale woven artwork commissioned from local textile artist Cristina Codern. The light-filled, greenhouse-style lobby functions as an indoor garden populated with cozy nooks and flanked by Cantina Restaurant and the chic cocktail bar Le Club Bacan. The 142 spacious rooms feature moody black-and-white images of Buenos Aires by Argentinian photographer Ricardo Piñeiro. Some rooms boast balconies with panoramic river and city views, giving guests the chance to live out their own magnate fantasies, watching their ships roll in.

