Surfers and yogis have long been drawn to Nosara, a laid-back beach town on the northwest coast with famously consistent waves. But when Chris Ingham Brooke and Ilya Korolev, the surfing co-founders of Silvestre Nosara Hotel & Residences, visited with their wives and young children a few years ago, they couldn’t find a family-oriented place to stay that also met their more upscale tastes—so they decided to build one themselves. Now Silvestre, which means “wild” in Spanish, is transforming the hotel landscape in the area, offering everything family or group travelers need for an active and luxurious trip to Nosara. Opened in February 2024 and located just steps from the beach, the property has nine sleek residential-style suites, each with two or more bedrooms and a full kitchen that comes stocked with locally sourced provisions (think eggs and tomatoes from local farmers, fresh-baked bread, and honey made by a team of local volunteer firefighters whose goal is to save the bees they are often called in to remove). Additional amenities abound including a rooftop infinity pool with lush jungle views and a wall that divides the shallow and deep ends (for the kids), a wellness studio and surf school (there’s no minimum age for kids to learn, but they must be able to swim), complimentary access to the hotel’s collection of custom performance surfboards from Bali-based shaper Jim Banks, and a chic rooftop bar and lounge that serves excellent craft cocktails (try the mezcalita de naranjilla, starring the native tropical citrus fruit naranjilla).

Buy your copy of the World's Greatest Places issue here