Lane Oliveri/Le Grand Mazarin
By Devorah Lev-Tov

With hundreds of hotels in Paris, Le Grand Mazarin still manages to stand out for its luxury and aesthetic. While you might miss the discreet entrance in Le Marais, inside guests are instantly transported to architect and designer Martin Brudnizki’s fanciful reception where a seafoam green pleated silk ceiling and tasseled wall sconces create an atmosphere of salon-like sophistication. Beyond the library bar and patio terrace with wall frescoes by Portuguese artist Sophia Pega is Israeli chef Assaf Granit’s Boubalé restaurant, turning out dishes inspired by Eastern European Jewish cuisine. Upstairs, 61 uniquely shaped rooms and suites boast brightly patterned wallpapers, furnishings, and textiles. The centerpiece is the dramatic canopied and embroidered bed, complemented by jaunty table lamps with curvy gilt legs and hand-painted shades perched on the nightstands. The doors to the salmon-pink wardrobes open to reveal a whimsical lobster wallpaper. In the basement-level wellness area—which includes a hamam, fitness center, and spa—the pool and whirlpool feature intricate mosaics and a vaulted ceiling painted by Parisian artist Jacques Merle.

