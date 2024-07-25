Saddle up: there’s a new shelter in town. The luxury boutique hotel Bowie House, one of the latest additions to the Auberge Resorts Collection, pays homage to its local roots with Texas-sized charm. Back in the day, when cattle thundered through Fort Worth, the city earned its nickname “Cowtown.” Now, it's a culture town. The hotel mirrors Fort Worth’s zeitgeist. Bowie House’s soul is the west; its spirit transcends that. The spacious, light-showered guest rooms—studios, lofts and suites—are the stuff of cowboy dreams, equipped with a hat rack, boot jacks, and a bar cart, as well as plenty of upscale touches like rain showers, and, in the signature Goodnight Suite, a crackling fireplace that invites cocooning late into the evening. The hotel rises over the vibrant Cultural District, and the city’s twin appeal – down-home yet debonair – is further revealed at the spa Ash, where custom treatments include the Deep West, with guided stretching, acupressure, and cupping. Some of the hotel’s recent experiences have included trail rides, step-and-line dancing, and personalizing your own Texas rag with chain-stitch embroiderer Fowl & Maker. Stepping outside, Fort Worth is booming: it’s one of the fastest growing cities in the country, with new hotels and restaurants and a variety of public parks in development, plus the upcoming debut of a James Turrell art installation and the highly anticipated National Juneteenth Museum in 2026.

