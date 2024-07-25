A 67-story tower nearly two decades in the making, Fontainebleau Las Vegas finally opened last December at the northern end of the Strip. The $3.7 billion dollar hotel, casino, and convention center ups the ante for opulence in Sin City with art installations from the likes of Urs Fischer and Gonzalo Lebrija and an airy columned game floor adorned with a glimmering golden chandelier. Some 36 bars, restaurants, and nightclubs adjoin the atrium, including menus from acclaimed chefs Alan Yau and Evan Funke. The latter, lauded as the pasta king of Los Angeles, showcases his celebrated carbs at Mother Wolf. Bar Ito is a new satellite location for the Michelin-starred New York omakase den, specializing here in elegant handrolls. LIV club boasts the same electrifying nightlife it famously brings to the original Fontainebleau in Miami Beach. A few floors up, the Lapis Spa offers innovative treatments such as snow showers and sonic therapies. Above it, the Oasis pool deck fans out over six acres of outdoor space. Meanwhile, the glitterati are flocking to the Fleur de Lis suites—up to 10,000 sq. ft.—lining the top five floors of the skyscraper. Along with Sphere, the $2.3 billion music venue that opened off-Strip last autumn, featuring the largest LED screen with the highest resolution in the world, Fontainebleau is pulling the city’s center of gravity further northward, away from its traditional epicenter.

