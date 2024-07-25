The radiant green valleys of Sonoma County are famous for their vineyards. But at Mine + Farm in the small town of Guerneville, outside the 805-acre Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, a different green is part of a unique guest experience. The nine-room former fruit and hops farm in Russian River Valley is now a cannabis-friendly lodge. “It’s a surprise-and-delight element for guests to discover,” says Suzanne Szostak, who, along with life and business partner Bryce Skolfield, opened Mine + Farm as a modern take on old-fashioned B&Bs. They focus on comfortable, sustainable design (80% of their electricity comes from solar panels) and tap their own garden and chickens for the primo organic breakfast provided to visitors. An honesty bar offers travelers a selection of local Sonoma wines, beers, and other treats, but home-grown cannabis is the premier amenity, doled out in pre-rolls for guests to consume outdoors on the lush lawn or under the shady terrace, by the ping-pong table, or from the hot tub. Skolfield cultivates the inn’s select strains, and shares a seasonal harvest menu profiling each one’s genetics, THC level, terpenes (scent and flavor compounds), and typical effects. Lemon Tree, for example, is indica-dominant, 17% to 22% THC, with robust citrus notes thanks to the abundant terpene limonene; its effects tend to be euphoric and relaxing. Guests may also arrange an “Elevated Experience” dinner, with locally sourced menus that include cannabis as a flexible ingredient—perhaps enriching a dry rub, baked into dessert, or as a smokable flavor pairing.

