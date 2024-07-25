World’s Greatest Places 2024

Mine + Farm Inn

Guerneville, Calif.

2 minute read
Dishes at Mine + Farm Inn
Dishes at Mine + Farm InnCourtesy Mine + Farm
By Kelsy Chauvin

The radiant green valleys of Sonoma County are famous for their vineyards. But at Mine + Farm in the small town of Guerneville, outside the 805-acre Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, a different green is part of a unique guest experience. The nine-room former fruit and hops farm in Russian River Valley is now a cannabis-friendly lodge. “It’s a surprise-and-delight element for guests to discover,” says Suzanne Szostak, who, along with life and business partner Bryce Skolfield, opened Mine + Farm as a modern take on old-fashioned B&Bs. They focus on comfortable, sustainable design (80% of their electricity comes from solar panels) and tap their own garden and chickens for the primo organic breakfast provided to visitors. An honesty bar offers travelers a selection of local Sonoma wines, beers, and other treats, but home-grown cannabis is the premier amenity, doled out in pre-rolls for guests to consume outdoors on the lush lawn or under the shady terrace, by the ping-pong table, or from the hot tub. Skolfield cultivates the inn’s select strains, and shares a seasonal harvest menu profiling each one’s genetics, THC level, terpenes (scent and flavor compounds), and typical effects. Lemon Tree, for example, is indica-dominant, 17% to 22% THC, with robust citrus notes thanks to the abundant terpene limonene; its effects tend to be euphoric and relaxing. Guests may also arrange an “Elevated Experience” dinner, with locally sourced menus that include cannabis as a flexible ingredient—perhaps enriching a dry rub, baked into dessert, or as a smokable flavor pairing.

Buy your copy of the World's Greatest Places issue here

More FromWorld’s Greatest Places 2024
Maui Cultural Lands

Maui Cultural Lands

By Michele Bigley

Kamba African Rainforest Experiences

Kamba African Rainforest Experiences

By Bailey Berg

White Desert

White Desert

By Annabel Illingworth

Modern Elder Academy

Modern Elder Academy

By AnneLise Sorensen

Iris

Iris

By Jessica Benavides Canepa

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com