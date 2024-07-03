Every Character Who Has Died on House of the Dragon

Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.

Anyone who watched Game of Thrones knows it was no easy feat surviving in Westeros in the years leading up to the White Walkers' assault on Winterfell—especially for those who were intent on fighting over the chance to sit on the Iron Throne. Still, in House of the Dragon, set during the Targaryen civil war that took place nearly 170 years earlier, the odds of dying a peaceful death may be even worse.

Now in its second season, the Thrones' prequel spinoff has already featured 24 significant deaths—almost double the number that had occurred in its parent show by the same point in time. Granted, there hasn't yet been a kill of the same game-changing shock value as the beheading of Ned Stark. But the Dance of the Dragons has really only just begun, meaning there's plenty of Targaryen on Targaryen (i.e., dragon on dragon) violence still to come. And as one wise character observes this season: “There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin."

This week, the victims of the Battle of the Burning Mill became the latest to join the growing ranks of House of the Dragon's dead. Here's every character who has died as of Season 2, Episode 3 of the HBO series.

Note: While this list doesn’t include every soldier, peasant, or servant who's met their end, it is a comprehensive account (in chronological order) of now deceased characters who had some impact on the plot. It was also compiled according to how this story plays out in House of the Dragon, not George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the A Song of Ice and Fire companion novel on which the show is based.

Aemma Arryn

Sian Brooke as Aemma Arryn in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 1. Ollie Upton—HBO

Role: Queen consort of the Seven Kingdoms, first wife of Viserys I Targaryen, mother of Rhaenyra Targaryen

Time of passing: Season 1, Episode 1

Means of death: Forced cesarean section

Baelon Targaryen

Role: Prince of House Targaryen, son of Aemma Arryn and Viserys I Targaryen, the "Heir for a Day"

Time of passing: Season 1, Episode 1

Means of death: Complications from his birth

Craghas Drahar

Daniel Scott-Smith as Craghas Drahar in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 2. Ollie Upton—HBO

Role: Prince-admiral of the Triarchy, known as the "Crabfeeder"

Time of passing: Season 1, Episode 3

Means of death: Cut in half by Daemon Targaryen

Jerrel Bracken

Role: Suitor of Rhaenyra Targaryen

Time of passing: Season 1, Episode 4

Means of death: Stabbed in the gut by Willem Blackwood

Rhea Royce

Rachel Redford as Rhea Royce in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 5. Ollie Upton—HBO

Role: Lady of Runestone, first wife of Daemon Targaryen

Time of passing: Season 1, Episode 5

Means of death: Bludgeoned with a rock by Daemon Targaryen

Joffrey Lonmouth

(L-R): Solly McLeod as Joffrey Lonmouth and Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 5. Ollie Upton—HBO

Role: Knight of House Lonmouth, sworn sword of House Velaryon, lover of Laenor Velaryon

Time of passing: Season 1, Episode 5

Means of death: Beaten by Criston Cole

Laena Velaryon

Nanna Blondell as Laena Velaryon in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 6. Ollie Upton—HBO

Role: Daughter of Rhaenys Targaryen and Corlys Velaryon, second wife of Daemon Targaryen, mother of Baela and Rhaena Targaryen

Time of passing: Season 1, Episode 6

Means of death: Burned at her own command by her dragon, Vhagar, following a prolonged labor

Harwin Strong

Ryan Corr as Harwin Strong in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 6. Ollie Upton—HBO

Role: Knight of House Strong, heir to Harrenhal, lover of Rhaenyra Targaryen, biological father of Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey Velaryon

Time of passing: Season 1, Episode 6

Means of death: Burned in a fire orchestrated by his younger brother, Larys Strong, at Harrenhal

Lyonel Strong

Gavin Spokes as Lyonel Strong in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 6. Ollie Upton—HBO

Role: Head of House Strong, Lord of Harrenhal, Hand of the King to Viserys I Targaryen, father of Harwin and Larys Strong

Time of passing: Season 1, Episode 6

Means of death: Burned in a fire orchestrated by his son, Larys Strong, at Harrenhal

Unnamed servant

Role: Servant at High Tide castle, body double for Laenor Velaryon

Time of passing: Season 1, Episode 7

Means of death: Neck snapped by Daemon Targaryen as part of a plot to fake Laenor Velaryon's death

Vaemond Velaryon

Wil Johnson as Vaemond Velaryon in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 8. Ollie Upton—HBO

Role: Knight of House Velaryon, commander in the Velaryon navy, younger brother of Corlys Velaryon

Time of passing: Season 1, Episode 8

Means of death: Decapitated by Daemon Targaryen

Viserys I Targaryen

Paddy Considine as Viserys I Targaryen in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 7. Ollie Upton—HBO

Role: King of the Seven Kingdoms, husband of Alicent Hightower, father of Rhaenyra, Aegon II, Aemond, Helaena, and Daeron Targaryen

Time of passing: Season 1, Episode 8

Means of death: Complications from leprosy

Lyman Beesbury

Bill Paterson as Lyman Beesbury in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9. Ollie Upton—HBO

Role: Head of House Beesbury, Lord of Honeyholt, Master of Coin for Viserys I Targaryen

Time of passing: Season 1, Episode 9

Means of death: Head smashed in by Criston Cole

Talya

Role: Lady-in-waiting to Alicent Hightower, spy for Mysaria (a.k.a. the White Worm)

Time of passing: Season 1, Episode 9

Means of death: Tortured and executed by Larys Strong

Visenya Targaryen

Role: Daughter of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen

Time of passing: Season 1, Episode 10

Means of death: Stillborn

Lucerys Velaryon

Elliot Grihault as Lucerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 10. Ollie Upton—HBO

Role: Prince of House Targaryen, heir to Driftmark, son of Rhaenyra Targaryen and (in name) Laenor Velaryon, biological son of Harwin Strong

Time of passing: Season 1, Episode 10

Means of death: Chomped by Aemond Targaryen's dragon, Vhagar

Arrax

Role: Dragon of Lucerys Velaryon

Time of passing: Season 1, Episode 10

Means of death: Chomped by Aemond Targaryen's dragon, Vhagar

Jaehaerys Targaryen

Role: Prince of House Targaryen, son of Helaena Targaryen and Aegon II Targaryen

Time of passing: Season 2, Episode 1

Means of death: Decapitated by hired assassins known as Blood and Cheese

Blood

(L-R): Mark Stobbart as Cheese and Sam C. Wilson as Blood in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 1. Ollie Upton—HBO

Role: Member of the City Watch, hired assassin

Time of passing: Season 2, Episode 2

Means of death: Bludgeoned by Aegon II Targaryen

Cheese

Role: Rat catcher in the Red Keep, hired assassin

Time of passing: Season 2, Episode 2

Means of death: Hanged alongside the rest of the Red Keep's rat catchers on the orders of Aegon II Targaryen

Arryk Cargyll

(L-R): Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole and Luke Tittensor as Arryk Cargyll in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2. Ollie Upton—HBO

Role: Knight of House Cargyll, member of Aegon II Targaryen's Kingsguard, twin brother of Erryk Cargyll

Time of passing: Season 2, Episode 2

Means of death: Stabbed through the heart by his twin brother, Erryk

Erryk Cargyll

(L-R): Luke Tittensor as Arryk Cargyll and Elliot Tittensor as Erryk Cargyll in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2. Theo Whiteman—HBO

Role: Knight of House Cargyll, member of Rhaenyra Targaryen's Queensguard, twin brother of Arryk Cargyll

Time of passing: Season 2, Episode 2

Means of death: Impaled himself on his own sword out of grief over killing his twin brother, Arryk

Aeron Bracken

Role: Knight of House Bracken, supporter of Aegon II Targaryen

Time of passing: Season 2, Episode 3

Means of death: Killed in the Battle of the Burning Mill alongside many of his kinsmen and House Blackwood rivals

Davos Blackwood

Role: Knight of House Blackwood, supporter of Rhaenyra Targaryen

Time of passing: Season 2, Episode 3

Means of death: Killed in the Battle of the Burning Mill alongside many of his kinsmen and House Bracken rivals