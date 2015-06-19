Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.
Game of Thrones is finally over, and nearly 130 characters lost their lives before someone broke the wheel in Westeros. In the final episode, Daenerys was able to sit on the Iron Throne for the first and last time before she was killed by Jon Snow for her power-hungry ways. Without a queen to rule, Tyrion proposed that the lords of Seven Kingdoms elect a king, and they chose Bran, who, after so much bloodshed, seemed poised to usher in an era of peace.
Dany joins a long list of men and women who have met a violent end on Game of Thrones. While this list doesn’t record every named soldier who’s had his throat slit, it is a comprehensive account (in chronological order) of now deceased characters who had some major impact on the plot. You’ll be surprised how many you’ve already forgotten.
This list was compiled based on events on the Game of Thrones TV show, not on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series upon which the HBO show is based.
Will
Jon Arryn
Jory Cassel
Benjen Stark
Role: First Ranger of the Night’s Watch, Brother of Ned Stark
Time of death: Season 1, Episode 7
Means of execution: Killed by White Walkers
Likelihood of return: 10% (Benjen was attacked by White Walkers and left for dead, but the Children of the Forest prevented him from becoming a wight. He lived on until he saved Jon Snow beyond the Wall, at which point he was attacked by White Walkers again and presumably killed.)
Robert Baratheon
Mordane
Syrio Forel
Role: Master sword fighter and Arya Stark’s instructor in combat
Time of death: Season 1, Episode 8
Means of execution: Presumably killed by Ser Meryn in a sword fight (he was only armed with a training sword)
Likelihood of return: 30% (We never actually see him die. He was a master swordsman, after all.)
Eddard Stark
Viserys Targaryen
Drogo
Role: Chieftain of the Dothraki people and husband of Daenerys Targaryen
Time of death: Season 1, Episode 10
Means of execution: Smothered by Daenerys Targaryen in a mercy killing after a spell by Mirri Maz Duur leaves him in a catatonic state
Likelihood of return: 0% (Unless it’s in another vision like Daenerys had in season 2)
Rhaego
Mirri Maz Duur
Rakharo
Yoren
Renly Baratheon
Rodrik Cassel
Irri
Maester Luwin
Qhorin
Pyat Pree
Doreah
Xaro Xhoan Daxos
Hoster Tully
Jeor Mormont
Craster
Kraznys
Beric Dondarrion
Ros
Talisa Stark
Robb Stark
Catelyn Stark
Polliver
Tansy
Joffrey Baratheon
Karl Tanner
Locke
Rast
Lysa Arryn
Oberyn Martell
The Mountain
Grenn
Mag the Mighty
Pyp
Styr
Ygritte
Jojen Reed
Role: Warg, brother of Meera Reed, traveling companion of Bran Stark
Time of death: Season 4, Episode 10
Means of execution: Mercy killed by Meera after being stabbed multiple times by a wight; burned by a fireball thrown by “the Children”
Likelihood of return: 30% (Could Jojen have warged into someone or something before he died?)
Shae
Tywin Lannister
Mance Rayder
Janos Slynt
Barristan Selmy
Maester Aemon
Karsi
Shireen Baratheon
Hizdahr zo Loraq
Selyse Baratheon
Stannis Baratheon
Myranda
Meryn Trant
Myrcella Baratheon
Jon Snow
Role: Commander of the Night’s Watch, bastard son of Eddard Stark (or maybe not)
Time of death: Season 5, Episode 10
Means of execution: Stabbed by Night’s Watch mutineers, including Alliser Thorne and Olly
Likelihood of return: 100% (Resurrected by Melisandre)
Areo Hotah
Doran Martell
Trystane Martell
The Flasher
Roose Bolton
Walda Bolton
Unnamed Bolton Child
Balon Greyjoy
Alliser Thorne
Olly
Ser Arthur Dayne
Osha
Khal Moro
Three-Eyed Raven
Leaf
Hodor
Aerys II Targaryen, "The Mad King"
Brother Ray
Lem
Brynden Tully (The Blackfish)
Lady Crane
The Waif
Razdal mo Eraz
Belicho Paenymion
Rickon Stark
Jon Umber
Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun
Ramsay Bolton
Grand Maester Pycelle
Lancel
The High Sparrow
Loras Tyrell
Mace Tyrell
Kevan Lannister
Margaery Tyrell
Tommen Baratheon
Walder Rivers
Lothar Frey
Walder Frey
Lyanna Stark
Nymeria Sand
Obara Sand
Tyene Sand
Olenna Tyrell
Randyll Tarly
Dickon Tarly
Thoros of Myr
Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish
Ned Umber
Lyanna Mormont
Eddison Tollett
Beric Dondarrion
Role: Lord of Blackhaven
Time of death: Season 8, Episode 3
Means of execution: Stabbed to death by wights saving Arya Stark
Likelihood of return: 0%. Though Beric has been resurrected many times, Thoros of Myr is no longer alive to bring Beric back to life. Plus, Melisandre confirms that Beric has “served his purpose” by saving Arya, who then kills the Night Kin).
Jorah Mormont
Theon Greyjoy
The Night King
Role: Leader of the White Walkers
Time of death: Season 8, Episode 3
Means of execution: Stabbed with a Valyrian steel blade by Arya Stark
Likelihood of return: 0% (We hope.)
Melisandre
Missandei
Role: Former slave and interpreter who became Daenerys Targaryen’s trusted advisor
Time of death: Season 8, Episode 4
Means of execution: Beheaded by the Mountain on Cersei’s orders
Likelihood of return: 0%
Varys
Role: The Spider, the Master of Whispers and a server of The Realm who became Daenerys Targaryen’s advisor
Time of death: Season 8, Episode 5
Means of execution: Burned to death by dragon fire on Daenerys’ orders, as she warned him she would if he ever betrayed her
Likelihood of return: 0%
Harry Strickland
Euron Greyjoy
Qyburn
Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane
Role: Widely regarded as one of the most fearsome warriors in Westeros, nicknamed ‘the Hound’ for his loyalty
Time of death: Season 8, Episode 5
Means of execution: Killed when he lunges at the Mountain to take him crashing down into the fiery pit, sacrificing himself in the process
Likelihood of return: 0%
Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane
Jaime Lannister
Role: Former commander of the Lannister armies who left to “fight for the living” in Winterfell, and returned to King’s Landing for Cersei
Time of death: Season 8, Episode 5
Means of execution: Alongside his twin sister and lover Cersei, crushed under the rubble of a King’s Landing tunnel structure as it collapsed
Likelihood of return: 0%
Cersei Lannister
Ellaria Sand
Unella
Daenerys Targaryen
Role: First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of Mereen, Queen of the Andals and the Rhoynar and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, Mother of Dragons and, finally, Queen of the Seven Kingdoms
Time of death: Season 8, Episode 6
Means of execution: Stabbed by lover and nephew Jon Snow after she burns King’s Landing to the ground
Likelihood of return: 0%