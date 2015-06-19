Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones is finally over, and nearly 130 characters lost their lives before someone broke the wheel in Westeros. In the final episode, Daenerys was able to sit on the Iron Throne for the first and last time before she was killed by Jon Snow for her power-hungry ways. Without a queen to rule, Tyrion proposed that the lords of Seven Kingdoms elect a king, and they chose Bran, who, after so much bloodshed, seemed poised to usher in an era of peace.

Dany joins a long list of men and women who have met a violent end on Game of Thrones. While this list doesn’t record every named soldier who’s had his throat slit, it is a comprehensive account (in chronological order) of now deceased characters who had some major impact on the plot. You’ll be surprised how many you’ve already forgotten.

This list was compiled based on events on the Game of Thrones TV show, not on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series upon which the HBO show is based.

Write to Eliana Dockterman at eliana.dockterman@time.com.