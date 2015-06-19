Every Character Who Has Died on Game of Thrones

By Eliana Dockterman
Updated: May 20, 2019 12:23 AM ET | Originally published: June 19, 2015
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones is finally over, and nearly 130 characters lost their lives before someone broke the wheel in Westeros. In the final episode, Daenerys was able to sit on the Iron Throne for the first and last time before she was killed by Jon Snow for her power-hungry ways. Without a queen to rule, Tyrion proposed that the lords of Seven Kingdoms elect a king, and they chose Bran, who, after so much bloodshed, seemed poised to usher in an era of peace.

Dany joins a long list of men and women who have met a violent end on Game of Thrones. While this list doesn’t record every named soldier who’s had his throat slit, it is a comprehensive account (in chronological order) of now deceased characters who had some major impact on the plot. You’ll be surprised how many you’ve already forgotten.

This list was compiled based on events on the Game of Thrones TV show, not on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series upon which the HBO show is based.

Will

Role: Ranger of the Night’s Watch

Time of death: Season 1, Episode 1

Means of execution: Beheaded for desertion by Ned Stark

Likelihood of return: 0%

Jon Arryn

Role: Hand to the King before Ned Stark

Time of death: Season 1, Episode 1

Means of execution: Poisoned by Lysa Arryn and Littlefinger

Likelihood of return: 0%

Jory Cassel

Role: Captain of the guards to House Stark

Time of death: Season 1, Episode 5

Means of execution: Stabbed by Jaime Lannister through the eye

Likelihood of return: 0%

Benjen Stark

Role: First Ranger of the Night’s Watch, Brother of Ned Stark

Time of death: Season 1, Episode 7

Means of execution: Killed by White Walkers

Likelihood of return: 10% (Benjen was attacked by White Walkers and left for dead, but the Children of the Forest prevented him from becoming a wight. He lived on until he saved Jon Snow beyond the Wall, at which point he was attacked by White Walkers again and presumably killed.)

Robert Baratheon

Role: Lord of the Seven Kingdoms

Time of death: Season 1, Episode 7

Means of execution: Mortally wounded by a wild boar after drinking wine given to him by Lancel Lannister at Cersei Lannister’s command

Likelihood of return: 0%

Mordane

Role: Septa at Winterfell and tutor to the Stark girls in King’s Landing

Time of death: Season 1, Episode 8

Means of execution: Executed by the Lannister men following the arrest of Ned Stark for treason

Likelihood of return: 0%

Syrio Forel

Role: Master sword fighter and Arya Stark’s instructor in combat

Time of death: Season 1, Episode 8

Means of execution: Presumably killed by Ser Meryn in a sword fight (he was only armed with a training sword)

Likelihood of return: 30% (We never actually see him die. He was a master swordsman, after all.)

Eddard Stark

Role: Hand of the King and Lord of the North

Time of death: Season 1, Episode 9

Means of execution: Beheaded by Ser Ilyn Payne at the order of Joffrey Baratheon

Likelihood of return: 0%

Viserys Targaryen

Role: Exiled head of House Targaryen and brother to Daenerys Targaryen

Time of death: Season 1, Episode 6

Means of execution: Khal Drogo pours molten gold on his head at Daenerys’ command

Likelihood of return: 0%

Drogo

Role: Chieftain of the Dothraki people and husband of Daenerys Targaryen

Time of death: Season 1, Episode 10

Means of execution: Smothered by Daenerys Targaryen in a mercy killing after a spell by Mirri Maz Duur leaves him in a catatonic state

Likelihood of return: 0% (Unless it’s in another vision like Daenerys had in season 2)

Rhaego

Role: Son of Khal Drogo and Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen

Time of death: Season 1, Episode 10

Means of execution: Stillborn because of a blood magic ritual performed by Mirri Maz Duur

Likelihood of return: 0%

Mirri Maz Duur

Role: Enslaved godswife

Time of death: Season 1, Episode 10

Means of execution: Burned alive on Drogo’s funeral pyre by Daenerys Targaryen

Likelihood of return: 0%

Rakharo

Role: Dothraki bodyguard to Daenerys Targaryen

Time of death: Season 2, Episode 2

Means of execution: Killed and decapitated by a rival khalasar while scouting the Red Waste

Likelihood of return: 0%

Yoren

Role: Recruiter for the Night’s Watch

Time of death: Season 2, Episode 3

Means of execution: Killed by Ser Amory Lorch, loyal to House Lannister, in a fight

Likelihood of return: 0%

Renly Baratheon

Role: Master of Laws, Claimant to the Iron Throne, brother of Robert and Stannis Baratheon

Time of death: Season 2, Episode 5

Means of execution: Killed by a shadow with Stannis Baratheon’s face that was birthed by Melisandre

Likelihood of return: 0%

Rodrik Cassel

Role: Master-at-Arms at Winterfell, Servant of House Stark

Time of death: Season 2, Episode 6

Means of execution: Decapitated by Theon Greyjoy

Likelihood of return: 0%

Irri

Role: Dothraki handmaiden to Daenerys Targaryen

Time of death: Season 2, Episode 7

Means of execution: Murdered during Xaro Xhoan Daxos’ theft of the dragons at Qarth

Likelihood of return: 0%

Maester Luwin

Role: Maester of Winterfell

Time of death: Season 2, Episode 10

Means of execution: Osha ends his suffering after he is stabbed with a spear by ironborn raider Dagmer

Likelihood of return: 0%

Qhorin

Role: Night’s Watch ranger

Time of death: Season 2, Episode 10

Means of execution: Killed by Jon Snow (at Qhorin’s own behest) in order to trick the Wildlings into thinking Jon has left the Night’s Watch

Likelihood of return: 0%

Pyat Pree

Role: Warlock from Qarth, Member of the Thirteen

Time of death: Season 2, Episode 10

Means of execution: Burned alive by Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons

Likelihood of return: 0%

Doreah

Role: Handmaiden to Daenerys Targaryen

Time of death: Season 2, Episode 10

Means of execution: Locked with Xaro Xhoan Daxos inside a Valyrian stone vault by Jorah Mormont at the order of Daenerys Targaryen

Likelihood of return: 1% (We didn’t actually see her die, but unlikely save a miracle)

Xaro Xhoan Daxos

Role: Merchant in Qarth

Time of death: Season 2, Episode 10

Means of execution: Locked in a Valyrian stone vault by Jorah Mormont on the orders of Daenerys Targaryen

Likelihood of return: 1% (Again, we didn’t actually see him die)

Hoster Tully

Role: Lord of Riverrun, Father of Edmure Tully, Catelyn Stark and Lysa Arryn

Time of death: Season 3, Episode 3

Means of execution: Illness

Likelihood of return: 0%

Jeor Mormont

Role: Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch

Time of death: Season 3, Episode 4

Means of execution: Stabbed to death by Night’s Watchman Rast during a mutiny

Likelihood of return: 0%

Craster

Role: A Wildling who lived with his daughter-wives beyond the Wall

Time of death: Season 3, Episode 4

Means of execution: Killed by Karl Tanner, a Night’s Watchman

Likelihood of return: 0%

Kraznys

Role: Salve-trader in Slaver’s Bay and one of the Good Masters

Time of death: Season 3, Episode 4

Means of execution: Burned alive by Drogon after he tries to trade the Unsullied for the dragon and insults Daenerys

Likelihood of return: 0%

Beric Dondarrion

Role: Leader of Brotherhood Without Banners

Time of death: Season 3, Episode 5

Means of execution: Killed by the Hound in trial by combat

Likelihood of return: 100% (He’s already back! Thoros of Myr has resuscitated Dondarrion six times via prayers to the Lord of Light)

Ros

Role: Prostitute in Littlefinger’s brothel and spy for Varys

Time of death: Season 3, Episode 6

Means of execution: Shot by Joffrey Baratheon with a crossbow

Likelihood of return: 0%

Talisa Stark

Role: Wife of Robb Stark

Time of death: Season 3, Episode 9

Means of execution: Stabbed in the stomach while pregnant by Lothar Frey at the Red Wedding

Likelihood of return: 0%

Robb Stark

Role: King of the North, son of Lord Eddard Stark and Lady Catelyn of Winterfell

Time of death: Season 3, Episode 9

Means of execution: Shot by a Frey crossbowman and then stabbed through the heart by Roose Bolton at the Red Wedding

Likelihood to return: 0%

Catelyn Stark

Role: Wife of Eddard Stark, Mother of Robb, Sansa, Arya, Bran and Rickon

Time of death: Season 3, Episode 9

Means of execution: Throat slit by Black Walder Rivers at the Red Wedding

Likelihood of return: 0%

Polliver

Role: Man-at-arms for House Lannister

Time of death: Season 4, Episode 1

Means of execution: Stabbed in the throat by Arya Stark

Likelihood of return: 0%

Tansy

Role: Servant of House Bolton

Time of death: Season 4, Episode 2

Means of execution: Hunted down by Ramsay Snow and eaten by his dogs

Likelihood of return: 0%

Joffrey Baratheon

Role: Lord of the Seven Kingdoms

Time of death: Season 4, Episode 2

Means of execution: Poisoned at the Purple Wedding by Olenna Tyrell and Littlefinger

Likelihood of return: 0%

Karl Tanner

Role: Brother of the Night’s Watch, leader of the mutiny at Craster’s Keep

Time of death: Season 4, Episode 5

Means of execution: Impaled by Jon Snow during the raid on Craster’s Keep

Likelihood of return: 0%

Locke

Role: Man-at-arms for House Bolton

Time of death: Season 4, Episode 5

Means of execution: Neck snapped by Bran Stark while Bran is warging into Hodor

Likelihood of return: 0%

Rast

Role: Ranger in the Night’s Watch

Time of death: Season 4, Episode 5

Means of execution: Ripped apart by Jon’s direwolf, Ghost, during the raid on Craster’s Keep

Likelihood to return: 0%

Lysa Arryn

Role: Lady Regent of the Vale, sister to Catelyn Stark, briefly the wife of Littlefinger

Time of death: Season 4, Episode 7

Means of execution: Pushed out of the Moon Door by Littlefinger

Likelihood of return: 0%

Oberyn Martell

Role: Prince of the House Martell

Time of death: Season 4, Episode 8

Means of execution: Skull crushed by the Mountain in a trial by combat

Likelihood of return: 0%

The Mountain

Role: Knight and Head of House Clegane, loyal to House Lannister

Time of death: Season 4, Episode 8

Means of execution: Poisoned by the spear of Oberyn Martell in a trial by combat

Likelihood of return: 100% (Reanimated by Qyburn)

Grenn

Role: Ranger in the Night’s Watch

Time of death: Season 4, Episode 9

Means of execution: Killed fighting the giant Mag the Mighty in the Battle of Castle Black

Likelihood of return: 0%

Mag the Mighty

Role: Giant fighting in Mance Rayder’s army

Time of death: Season 4, Episode 9

Means of execution: Killed by Grenn and five other members of the Night’s Watch in the Battle of Castle Black

Likelihood of return: 0%

Pyp

Role: Brother of the Night’s Watch

Time of death: Season 4, Episode 9

Means of execution: Shot through the neck with an arrow by Ygritte during the Battle of Castle Black

Likelihood of return: 0%

Styr

Role: Thenn fighting in Mance Rayder’s army

Time of death: Season 4, Episode 9

Means of execution: Bludgeoned in the head with a hammer by Jon Snow during the Battle of Castle Black

Likelihood of return: 0%

Ygritte

Role: Soldier in Mance Rayder’s army and Jon Snow’s lover

Time of death: Season 4, Episode 9

Means of execution: Shot with an arrow by Olly in the Battle of Castle Black

Likelihood of return: 0%

Jojen Reed

Role: Warg, brother of Meera Reed, traveling companion of Bran Stark

Time of death: Season 4, Episode 10

Means of execution: Mercy killed by Meera after being stabbed multiple times by a wight; burned by a fireball thrown by “the Children”

Likelihood of return: 30% (Could Jojen have warged into someone or something before he died?)

Shae

Role: Prostitute and girlfriend of Tyrion Lannister

Time of death: Season 4, Episode 10

Means of execution: Strangled to death by Tyrion Lannister

Likelihood of return: 0%

Tywin Lannister

Role: Head of House Lannister, Lord of Casterly Rock, father of Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion Lannister

Time of death: Season 4, Episode 10

Means of execution: Shot on the toilet by Tyrion with a crossbow

Likelihood of return: 0%

Mance Rayder

Role: Leader of the Free Folk

Time of death: Season 5, Episode 1

Means of execution: Shot with a mercy arrow by Jon Snow before he’s burned alive

Likelihood of return: 0%

Janos Slynt

Role: Former commander of the City Watch in King’s Landing, exiled to Night’s Watch by Tyrion Lannister

Time of death: Season 5, Episode 3

Means of execution: Beheaded for insubordination by Jon Snow

Likelihood of return: 0%

Barristan Selmy

Role: Former member of the Kingsguard, advisor of Daenerys Targaryen

Time of death: Season 5, Episode 4

Means of execution: Killed fighting the Sons of the Harpy in Meereen

Likelihood of return: 0%

Maester Aemon

Role: Maester at Castle Black

Time of death: Season 5, Episode 7

Means of execution: Dies of old age

Likelihood of return: 0%

Karsi

Role: Chieftainess of the Ice-river clans

Time of death: Season 5, Episode 8

Means of execution: Mauled to death by Wights

Likelihood of return: 100% (We see her become a wight)

Shireen Baratheon

Role: Daughter of Stannis and Selyse Baratheon

Time of death: Season 5, Episode 9

Means of execution: Burned alive as a sacrifice to the Lord of Light by Melisandre at the order of Stannis Baratheon

Likelihood of return: 0%

Hizdahr zo Loraq

Role: Scion of the House Loraq, former slave trader, husband of Daenerys Targaryen

Time of death: Season 5, Episode 9

Means of execution: Stabbed to death by the Sons of the Harpy

Likelihood of return: 0%

Selyse Baratheon

Role: Wife of Stannis Baratheon

Time of death: Season 5, Episode 10

Means of execution: Hangs herself following the death of her daughter

Likelihood of return: 0%

Stannis Baratheon

Role: Lord of Dragonstone, brother of Robert and Renly Baratheon, claimant to the Iron Throne

Time of death: Season 5, Episode 10

Means of execution: Executed by Brienne of Tarth

Likelihood of return: 50% (We don’t actually see Brienne kill Stannis)

Myranda

Role: Servant of House Bolton and Ramsay Snow’s lover

Time of death: Season 5, Episode 10

Means of execution: Pushed off a ledge by Theon Grejoy

Likelihood of return: 0%

Meryn Trant

Role: Knight in the Kingsguard

Time of death: Season 5, Episode 10

Means of execution: Blinded and stabbed before having his throat slit by Arya Stark

Likelihood of return: 0%

Myrcella Baratheon

Role: Daughter of Cersei Lannister and Jaime Lannister, sister to King Tommen Baratheon

Time of death: Season 5, Episode 10

Means of execution: Poisoned with a kiss by Ellaria Sand with the help of the Sand Snakes

Likelihood of return: 0%

Jon Snow

Role: Commander of the Night’s Watch, bastard son of Eddard Stark (or maybe not)

Time of death: Season 5, Episode 10

Means of execution: Stabbed by Night’s Watch mutineers, including Alliser Thorne and Olly

Likelihood of return: 100% (Resurrected by Melisandre)

Areo Hotah

Role: Captain of the Guard for the Martells

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 1

Means of execution: Stabbed in the back by Tyene, one of the Sand Snakes

Likelihood of return: 0%

Doran Martell

Role: Prince of Dorne

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 1

Means of execution: Stabbed in the chest by Ellaria Sand

Likelihood of return: 0%

Trystane Martell

Role: Prince of Dorne, betrothed to Myrcella

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 1

Means of execution: Impaled through the back of the head by Obara, one of the Sand Snakes

Likelihood of return: 0%

The Flasher

Role: Man who flashes Cersei Lannister during her walk of atonement

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 2

Means of execution: Head smashed against a wall by Gregor Clegane, a.k.a The Mountain

Likelihood of return: 0%

Roose Bolton

Role: Lord of the Dreadfort, Warden of the North

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 2

Means of execution: Stabbed in the chest by his own son, Ramsay Bolton

Likelihood of return: 0%

Walda Bolton

Role: Wife to Roose Bolton, granddaughter of Walder Frey

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 2

Means of execution: Mauled to death by Ramsay Bolton’s dogs

Likelihood of return: 0%

Unnamed Bolton Child

Role: Child of Roose and Walda Bolton

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 2

Means of execution: Mauled to death by Ramsay Bolton’s dogs

Likelihood of return: 0%

Balon Greyjoy

Role: Lord of the Iron Islands

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 2

Means of execution: Thrown from a bridge by his brother, Euron Greyjoy

Likelihood of return: 0%

Alliser Thorne

Role: Acting Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 3

Means of execution: Hanged for treason by Jon Snow

Likelihood of return: 0%

Olly

Role: Steward of the Night’s Watch

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 3

Means of execution: Hanged for treason by Jon Snow

Likelihood of return: 0%

Ser Arthur Dayne

Role: Member of the Kingsguard of King Aerys II Targaryen

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 3 in a flashback

Means of execution: Stabbed in the back by Howland Reed and partially decapitated by Ned Stark

Likelihood of return: 0%

Osha

Role: Wildling loyal to Rickon Stark

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 4

Means of execution: Stabbed in the neck by Ramsay Bolton

Likelihood of return: 0%

Khal Moro

Role: Khal who presides over khalar vezhven

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 4

Means of execution: Burned alive along with the other khals by Daenerys Targaryen

Likelihood of return: 0%

Three-Eyed Raven

Role: Sorcerer and Bran’s mentor

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 5

Means of execution: Killed by the Night King

Likelihood of return: 25% (Yes, his body is gone, but with time travel in play Bran could be seeing him again)

Leaf

Role: Child of the Forest

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 5

Means of execution: Committed suicide with explosive device when attacked by Wights to save Bran

Likelihood of return: 0%

Hodor

Role: Servant to the House Stark

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 5

Means of execution: Torn apart by Wights

Likelihood of return: 0%

Aerys II Targaryen, "The Mad King"

Role: Lord of the Seven Kingdoms

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 6 in a flashback

Means of execution: Stabbed in the back by Jaime Lannister

Likelihood of return: 0%

Brother Ray

Role: Faith of the Seven Septon

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 7

Means of execution: Hanged by rogue members of the Brotherhood Without Banners

Likelihood of return: 0%

Lem

Role: Member of Brotherhood Without Banners

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 8

Means of execution: Hanged by the Hound

Likelihood of return: 0%

Brynden Tully (The Blackfish)

Role: Lord of Riverrun

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 8

Means of execution: Killed defending Riverrun

Likelihood of return: 50% (We don’t actually see the Blackfish killed)

Lady Crane

Role: Actress in Braavos

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 8

Means of execution: Throat slit by the Waif

Likelihood of return: 0%

The Waif

Role: Acolyte of the Faceless Men

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 8

Means of Execution: Killed by Arya Stark

Likelihood of return: 0%

Razdal mo Eraz

Role: Wise Master

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 9

Means of execution: Throat cut by Grey Worm

Likelihood of return: 0%

Belicho Paenymion

Role: Volantis Nobleman

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 9

Means of execution: Throat cut by Grey Worm

Likelihood of return: 0%

Rickon Stark

Role: Lord of House Stark

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 9

Means of execution: Shot with an arrow in the back by Ramsay Bolton

Likelihood of return: 0%

Jon Umber

Role: Lord of House Umber

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 9

Means of execution: Throat torn out and head stabbed by Tormund

Likelihood of return: 0%

Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun

Role: Giant in Wildling army

Time of death: Season 6, Episode 9

Means of execution: Shot through the eye by Ramsay Bolton

Likelihood of return: 50% (Bran has a vision of a giant that looks like Wun-Wun as a wight)

Ramsay Bolton

Role: Warden of the North

Time of Death: Season 6, Episode 9

Means of execution: Eaten alive by his hounds on the order of Sansa Stark

Likelihood of return: 0%

Grand Maester Pycelle

Role: Grand Maester in King’s Landing

Time of Death: Season 6, Episode 10

Means of execution: Stabbed by one of Quburn’s little birds

Likelihood of return: 0%

Lancel

Role: A brother with the Sparrows

Time of Death: Season 6, Episode 10

Means of execution: Stabbed by one of Qyburn’s little birds, blown up by wildfire

Likelihood of return: 0%

The High Sparrow

Role: High Septon

Time of Death: Season 6, Episode 10

Means of execution: Burned alive in a wildfire explosion orchestrated by Cersei

Likelihood of return: 0%

Loras Tyrell

Role: Former Lord Commander

Time of Death: Season 6, Episode 10

Means of execution: Burned alive in a wildfire explosion orchestrated by Cersei

Likelihood of return: 0%

Mace Tyrell

Role: Lord of Highgarden, Warden of the South

Time of Death: Season 6, Episode 10

Means of execution: Burned alive in a wildfire explosion orchestrated by Cersei

Likelihood of return: 0%

Kevan Lannister

Role: Hand of the King

Time of Death: Season 6, Episode 10

Means of execution: Burned alive in a wildfire explosion orchestrated by Cersei

Likelihood of return: 0%

Margaery Tyrell

Role: Queen of the Seven Kingdoms

Time of Death: Season 6, Episode 10

Means of execution: Burned alive in a wildfire explosion orchestrated by Cersei

Likelihood of return: 0%

Tommen Baratheon

Role: Lord of the Seven Kingdoms

Time of Death: Season 6, Episode 10

Means of execution: Committed suicide by jumping from a window following Maergery’s death by wildfire as orchestrated by Cersei

Likelihood of return: 0%

Walder Rivers

Role: Bastard son of Walder Frey

Time of Death: Season 6, Episode 10

Means of execution: Killed and baked in a pie by Arya Stark

Likelihood of return: 0%

Lothar Frey

Role: Son of Walder Frey

Time of Death: Season 6, Episode 10

Means of execution: Killed and baked into a pie by Arya Stark

Likelihood of return: 0%

Walder Frey

Role: Lord of the Crossing, Lord of Riverrun

Time of Death: Season 6, Episode 10

Means of execution: Throat slit by Arya Stark

Likelihood of return: 0%

Lyanna Stark

Role: Sister of Eddard Stark, Mother of Jon Snow

Time of Death: Season 6, Episode 10

Means of execution: Died after giving birth to Jon Snow during Robert’s Rebellion

Likelihood of return: 0%

Nymeria Sand

Role: Daughter of Oberyn Martell, Sand Snake

Time of Death: Season 7, Episode 2

Means of execution: Strangled by Euron Greyjoy

Likelihood of return: 0%

Obara Sand

Role: Daughter of Oberyn Martell, Sand Snake

Time of Death: Season 7, Episode 2

Means of execution: Stabbed by Euron Greyjoy

Likelihood of return: 0%

Tyene Sand

Role: Daughter of Oberyn Martell and Ellaria Sand; Sand Snake

Time of death: Season 7, Episode 3

Means of execution: Poisoned with a kiss by Cersei Lannister

Likelihood of return: 1% (We didn’t see her die, but she’s a goner.)

Olenna Tyrell

Role: Head of House Tyrell, Queen of Thorns, grandmother to Margaery and Loras Tyrell

Time of Death: Season 7, Episode 3

Means of execution: Poisoned by Jaime Lannister on the order of Cersei Lannister after the Lannisters defeated the Tyrells at Highgarden

Likelihood of return: 0%

Randyll Tarly

Role: Lord of Horn Hill, Father of Samwell and Dickon Tarly

Time of death: Season 7, Episode 5

Means of execution: Burned alive by Drogon on the order of Daenerys Targaryen

Likelihood of return: 0%

Dickon Tarly

Role: Son of Randyll Tarly and brother of Samwell Tarly

Time of death: Season 7, Episode 5

Means of execution: Burned alive by Drogon on the order of Daenerys Targaryen

Likelihood of return: 0%

Thoros of Myr

Role: Red priest of the Lord of Light, member of Brotherhood Without Banners

Time of death: Season 7, Episode 6

Means of execution: Froze to death after being attacked by a wight bear

Likelihood of return: 0%

Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

Role: Lord Protector of the Vale

Time of Death: Season 7, Episode 7

Means of execution: Throat slit by Arya Stark on the order of Sansa Stark

Likelihood of return: 0%

Ned Umber

Role: Head of House Umber

Time of Death: Season 8, Episode 1

Means of execution: Killed apparently by White Walkers. His body is hung in the center of a circle of limbs.

Likelihood of return: 0%

Lyanna Mormont

Role: Head of House Mormont

Time of death: Season 8, Episode 3

Means of execution: Crushed by a wight giant after stabbing him in the eye and killing him

Likelihood of return: 0%

Eddison Tollett

Role: Acting Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch

Time of death: Season 8, Episode 3

Means of execution: Mauled to death by wights

Likelihood of return: 0%

Beric Dondarrion

Role: Lord of Blackhaven

Time of death: Season 8, Episode 3

Means of execution: Stabbed to death by wights saving Arya Stark

Likelihood of return: 0%. Though Beric has been resurrected many times, Thoros of Myr is no longer alive to bring Beric back to life. Plus, Melisandre confirms that Beric has “served his purpose” by saving Arya, who then kills the Night Kin).

Jorah Mormont

Role: Advisor to Daenerys Targaryen

Time of death: Season 8, Episode 3

Means of execution: Killed by wights defending Daenerys

Likelihood of return: 0%

Theon Greyjoy

Role: Soldier in Daenerys and Jon’s army

Time of death: Season 8, Episode 3

Means of execution: Stabbed with his own spear by the Night King while defending Bran Stark

Likelihood of return: 0%

The Night King

Role: Leader of the White Walkers

Time of death: Season 8, Episode 3

Means of execution: Stabbed with a Valyrian steel blade by Arya Stark

Likelihood of return: 0% (We hope.)

Melisandre

Role: Priestess of the Lord of Light

Time of death: Season 8, Episode 3

Means of execution: Takes off her magical necklace that keeps her young, walks into the snow and allows herself to die

Likelihood of return: 0% (If soothsayer Melisandre herself is to be believed.)

Missandei

Role: Former slave and interpreter who became Daenerys Targaryen’s trusted advisor

Time of death: Season 8, Episode 4

Means of execution: Beheaded by the Mountain on Cersei’s orders

Likelihood of return: 0%

 

Varys

Role: The Spider, the Master of Whispers and a server of The Realm who became Daenerys Targaryen’s advisor

Time of death: Season 8, Episode 5

Means of execution: Burned to death by dragon fire on Daenerys’ orders, as she warned him she would if he ever betrayed her

Likelihood of return: 0%

Harry Strickland

Role: Captain of the Golden Company

Time of Death: Season 8, Episode 5

Means of execution: Speared in the back by Grey Worm in the siege of King’s Landing

Likelihood of return: 0%

Euron Greyjoy

Role: Pirate king of the Iron Islands

Time of death: Season 8, Episode 5

Means of execution: Evidently stabbed to death in the stomach by Jaime Lannister.

Likelihood of return: 0%

Qyburn

Role: Ex-maester who became Hand of the Queen to Cersei

Time of death: Season 8, Episode 5

Means of execution: Head smashed after he is thrown by the Mountain for trying to urge him not to fight the Hound

Likelihood of return: 0%

Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane

Role: Widely regarded as one of the most fearsome warriors in Westeros, nicknamed ‘the Hound’ for his loyalty

Time of death: Season 8, Episode 5

Means of execution: Killed when he lunges at the Mountain to take him crashing down into the fiery pit, sacrificing himself in the process

Likelihood of return: 0%

Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

Role: Cersei’s bodyguard who was resurrected

Time of death: Season 8, Episode 5

Means of execution: Presumably killed when the Hound took him down so that they would perish together in the fiery pit after a dagger driven right through his head would not cut it

Likelihood of return: 0%

Jaime Lannister

Role: Former commander of the Lannister armies who left to “fight for the living” in Winterfell, and returned to King’s Landing for Cersei

Time of death: Season 8, Episode 5

Means of execution: Alongside his twin sister and lover Cersei, crushed under the rubble of a King’s Landing tunnel structure as it collapsed

Likelihood of return: 0%

Cersei Lannister

Role: Queen of the Seven Kingdoms

Time of death: Season 8, Episode 5

Means of execution: Alongside her twin brother and lover Jaime, crushed under the rubble of a King’s Landing tunnel structure as it collapsed

Likelihood of return: 0%

Ellaria Sand

Role: Ruler of Dorne

Time of death: Season 8, Episode 5

Means of execution: Presumably crushed in the prison in the Red Keep after Daenerys destroyed the building

Likelihood of return: 1%

Unella

Role: Septa of the Faith of theSeven

Time of death: Season 8, Episode 5

Means of execution: Presumably crushed when Daenerys destroyed the Red Keep

Likelihood of return: 1%

Daenerys Targaryen

Role: First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of Mereen, Queen of the Andals and the Rhoynar and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, Mother of Dragons and, finally, Queen of the Seven Kingdoms

Time of death: Season 8, Episode 6

Means of execution: Stabbed by lover and nephew Jon Snow after she burns King’s Landing to the ground

Likelihood of return: 0%

