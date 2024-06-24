Anne, the Princess Royal, has been taken to hospital with minor head injuries on Monday following an accident at her Gloucestershire home, Gatcombe Park.

The 73-year-old is being treated for a head wound and concussion, injuries that her medical team believe were caused by her being hit by a horse’s head or hind legs on Sunday evening, the Times of London reported.

Princess Anne, an accomplished equestrian, was walking around her estate at the time of the accident. She was treated by emergency responders at the scene before being transported to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for further treatment and precautionary observation.

The second child and only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Princess Anne has been carrying out a number of additional royal duties while King Charles III and Kate Middleton receive cancer treatment. She is affiliated with over 300 charities, including Save the Children, where she served as president from 1970 until 2017, before becoming a patron.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery,” the palace said in a statement on Monday.

Anne is now set to miss a number of royal engagements, including Tuesday’s state banquet for the Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan, as well as an upcoming ceremony in Newfoundland, Canada, for the 100th anniversary of the National War Memorial.

Her last public engagement was at the Royal Ascot horse racing last Thursday.

The Princess has a long equestrian career, having competed in her first competition at the age of 11. She has racked up a number of accolades including a Gold win in the 1971 European Championships. She was also the first British royal to be selected for the Olympics in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, where she rode the Queen’s horse, Goodwill.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.