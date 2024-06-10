The iPad Will Finally Get A Vital Feature: The Calculator

Math is going to be a lot easier on the iPad now.

Apple announced at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference keynote on Monday that it will finally be bringing the Calculator app to the iPad, receiving praise from those in attendance and on social media. The first version of the iPad was released in 2010, and in the 14 years since then, the tablet has never had Apple’s official Calculator app. Without the official app, iPad users who wanted to do math on their tablets either had to turn to a web browser or download a third-party app.

But that will change when iPadOS 18 arrives this fall. In addition to the usual math calculations, the app will be able to do unit conversions.

The new iPad version of the app will also include a new feature called Math Notes, which will allow users to write math problems by hand with the Apple Pencil, and then the Calculator app will automatically solve the problems. Users will be able to go beyond basic math problems to use functions from the scientific calculator, such as logarithmic equations.

The announcement that Apple was bringing the Calculator app to the iPad was met with cheers from the crowd at the conference Monday.

The biggest cheer of the day: calculator for iPad #wwdc24 pic.twitter.com/8zDJrqDEu8 — Tyler Stalman (@stalman) June 10, 2024

“Why is the new Calculator app for iPad actually sick,” one user posted on X. “I guess this is why it took them 14 years.”

iPadOS 18 will include other new features, such as improvements to the tablet’s interface.

The Calculator app is the latest official Apple app to be added to the iPad—the official Weather app was not initially part of the iPad, and was only added to the tablet in 2022, according to IGN.

