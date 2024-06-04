Ikea is Hiring 10 Roblox Players to Work at In-Game Store

Ikea is assembling a team of Roblox players to work at its virtual store—and you can even get paid for the job.

The Swedish retailer announced in a press release Monday that it will be launching “The Co-Worker Game,” a virtual recreation of the store that will be available on Roblox on June 24. Ikea is hiring 10 paid workers for the virtual store. Applications opened Monday and will remain up until June 16.

The virtual store is meant to show players the variety of jobs available at Ikea through several games inspired by the in-person jobs that Ikea offers. The paid workers “will be able to flex their skills, help customers, and get promoted to move departments, just like in the real world,” the press release said.

“We’re excited to be the first brand to launch paid work on Roblox to showcase how we do careers differently, bringing your unique careers philosophy to life,” Darren Taylor, country people and culture manager for Ikea UK and Ireland, said in the press release.

“At IKEA, there is no set route to career progression,” Taylor continued. “Our co-workers are able to change roles, switch departments, and grow in any direction they choose, both in the game or in the real world. There are many ways to learn and grow at IKEA, and that’s what IKEA on Roblox is all about.”

While there are only 10 paid openings, the rest of the Roblox community, gamers, and Ikea fans will still be able to work and experience the virtual world too, according to the press release. Gamers could visit Ikea’s renowned Swedish Food Market and Bistro to serve virtual meatballs or go to different showrooms and organize spaces with Ikea products.

To apply for a paid position, applicants will need to submit a questionnaire and a CV, the press release said. Applicants could also submit videos. To be considered, applicants must be over the age of 18 and live in the UK or Ireland.

Shortlisted applicants will be asked to do virtual interviews between June 14 and June 18, according to the press release. The 10 hired workers will be paid £13.15 (which is about $16.48 USD), the standard hourly rate for Ikea workers in London.

Other brands have previously used Roblox to explore the metaverse. In 2021, Forever 21 launched Forever 21 Shop City, a virtual universe where players can own and manage stores. In 2022, Chipotle announced Chipotle Burrito Builder, where players can roll burritos in the metaverse.