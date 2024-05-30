Notorious B.I.G.’s mother, Voletta Wallace, wants to “slap the daylights out of” Sean “Diddy” Combs in light of video footage released this month of the music mogul assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie in 2016.

Wallace made the remarks in an interview published in Rolling Stone on Thursday, also calling for Combs to apologize to Cassie for the assault. The interview comes days after the magazine published a six-month-long investigation into alleged violent abuse by Combs.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” Wallace said about the allegations against Combs. “I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the video]. I pray that he apologizes to her.”

“I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that,” she continued. “Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

Wallace added that Combs “needs to apologize to his mother” for his behavior.

On May 17, CNN aired security footage that showed Combs, wearing only a white towel, assaulting the R&B singer in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. Two days after the video aired, Combs admitted to assaulting Cassie, born Casandra Ventura.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was f-cked up. I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses,” Combs said in a video shared via his Instagram account. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, and I’m disgusted now.”

Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs in November 2023, alleging that the music mogul had physically and sexually abused her during their relationship. The two parties reached a settlement. But since Ventura’s allegations, five more women and one man have accused Combs of sexual assault in their own lawsuits, according to Rolling Stone. Combs has denied the allegations.

Homeland Security raided Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami homes on March 25, though little information was released about the case. CNN has since reported that federal investigators are preparing to bring people who have accused the music mogul before a federal grand jury, indicating that the U.S. Justice Department may seek an indictment of Combs.