Music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, has admitted to assaulting his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie, born Casandra Ventura. The video statement, shared via his Instagram account, comes two days after CNN published CCTV footage of the assault that took place in a Los Angeles hallway in March, 2016.

In a video shared with his 20 million Instagram followers, Combs, 54, said: “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was f-cked up. I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, and I’m disgusted now.”

He continued: “I went and I sought out professional help. I had to go into therapy, rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Echoing his verbal statement, the post was captioned “I’m truly sorry.”

The footage shows Combs running down a hotel corridor wearing only a white towel, and assaulting Ventura, who is waiting for an elevator, seemingly trying to leave. He can be seen throwing her to the floor and kicking her.

Read More: Cassie Settles Lawsuit Accusing Sean Combs of Rape and Abuse

Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security in March, as the music mogul faces allegations of physical and sexual violence.

In November 2023, Ventura, 37, filed a lawsuit in the Federal District Court in Manhattan, alleging that Combs had physically and sexually abused her for years during their relationship. Ventura filed the lawsuit under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which at that point allowed accusers to file lawsuits after the statute of limitations had passed.

Per court documents, the abuse began shortly after Combs and Ventura met in 2005, when she was 19 and he was 37. The two were involved in an on-off relationship from 2007 until about 2018.

The CCTV footage since released by CNN closely resembles the description of an incident at a hotel in Los Angeles described in Ventura’s lawsuit.

Ventura and Combs reached a settlement one day after she filed the lawsuit. In a statement distributed by her attorney Douglas Wigdor, singer Ventura said at the time: "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

Combs—who has adopted numerous monikers during his career, including Puff Daddy, Puffy, Diddy and, most recently, Love—also confirmed the settlement in a statement. “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love," he said.

In an additional statement emailed to TIME, Combs' team shared a message from his lawyer, Benjamin Brafman.

"Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," Brafman said. "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not, in any way, undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, you can find help and resources at rainn.org.