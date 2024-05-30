A Welsh holiday residence reminisced on social media about a visit from Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, posting a previously unseen photo of the royal encounter.

Duffryn Mawr Country House, a bed-and-breakfast in Brecon Beacons National Park, shared a post on Facebook in April, relaying it had been a year since the Prince and Princess of Wales stayed at the residence.

In the photo, the royal pair can be seen wearing the same outfits that they wore for their visit to Aberfan on April 28, 2023, indicating that the picture was taken the same day. They visited Aberfan to pay respects to families who lost loved ones in the 1966 mining disaster that took the lives of 116 children and 28 adults

The Prince and Princess stand side-by-side in the image, next to five members of the Duffryn Mawr Country House staff. In another photo, the royal couple’s signatures adorn the inn’s guest book, as well as the date of their stay.

Aberfan disaster child survivor David Davies (L), walks with Prince William and Kate Middleton during a visit to the Aberfan memorial garden in Wales on April 28, 2023. Ben Birchall—Getty Images

“It's been 1 year since we welcomed William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to Duffryn Mawr!" the inn’s team captioned the Facebook post. “We were delighted to welcome William and Kate for a night here when they visited The Brecon Beacons. So kind and friendly, it was a pleasure to have them stay here.”

This photo comes at a time where sightings of the Princess have been far and few between, as she continues to take a break from public-facing duties following her announcement that she was diagnosed with cancer following a planned abdominal surgery, and is receiving “preventive chemotherapy.” In a video message shared on March 22, Middleton said the diagnosis came as a “huge shock” and that she and her family had needed time to process the news.

Prior to this announcement, Middleton had not been seen in public since Christmas last year, and the internet speculated wildly on her whereabouts and reasonings for her time away from the spotlight.

In early May, the Prince of Wales shared an update with the public while visiting James' Place, a charity therapy centre for men struggling with suicidal ideation in the North of England, stating that Middleton and his family as a while are “doing well.”