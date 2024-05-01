Prince William has reassured the public that Kate Middleton and his family are “doing well,” amid his wife’s break from public-facing duties as she undergoes “preventative chemotherapy” for an undisclosed type of cancer.

The Prince of Wales gave the rare update during a series of royal engagements on Tuesday, including a visit to the newly-opened Newcastle branch of James' Place, a charity therapy centre for men struggling with suicidal ideation in the North of England.

"Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?" one well wisher asked. "All doing well, thank you. Yes, we’re doing well,” William responded.

The comment comes weeks after the Princess of Wales announced that she was diagnosed with cancer following a planned abdominal surgery. In the video message on March 22, Kate said the news came as a “huge shock” and she and her family needed time to deal with the news before sharing it with the public.

“It has taken time for me to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment," she said at the time. "But most importantly it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be OK”

Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with well wishers after he visits James' Place Newcastle on April 30, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Ian Forsyth—Getty Images

Middleton had not been seen in public since Christmas Day, and as weeks passed—and only obscured or edited images emerged of the royal—the public began intensely speculating about her whereabouts.

William had taken some time off earlier in the year to care for his wife, as well as taking at least three weeks off for the Easter holiday. The couple reportedly spent the time with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on the Sandringham Estate. But William’s royal schedule is now back in full force.

The couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on April 29, sharing a never-before-seen photo captured by Millie Pilkington to mark the occasion.

Tuesday also marked King Charles III’s return to public duties since he was also diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer in February. The monarch’s first official visit was a cause close to home, as he and Queen Camilla visited a cancer treatment center in London.

The visit aimed to highlight the lifesaving research conducted at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, while stressing the importance of early cancer diagnoses.