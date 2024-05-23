Singer Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, addressed the leaked video of her being assaulted by Sean “Diddy” Combs by uploading a statement to Instagram. “Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet,” the statement reads. “The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning.”

She goes on to write, “Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.” Ventura used the opportunity to advocate for people to listen to survivors of domestic violence, “It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in,” she writes. “I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.”

The footage, captured in a Los Angeles hotel in March 2016, and published by CNN on Friday, showed Ventura waiting for an elevator, seemingly attempting to leave the hotel, but Combs is seen chasing after her in a towel and dragging, kicking, and shoving her. Shortly after the video was released, Combs addressed the surveillance footage in a video statement uploaded to Instagram.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” he said in the video. “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went, and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Ventura’s attorney released a statement to CNN after the music mogul’s apology video that reads, “Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

The two dated on and off for almost 10 years, but officially ended their relationship in 2018. Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs in November 2023, alleging that he physically and sexually abused her during their relationship. The suit was settled one day after it was filed.

Combs denied the claims against him in the lawsuit, and his attorney clarified to the public that “a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing" in an emailed statement to TIME. “Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not, in any way, undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."