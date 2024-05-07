The Most Groundbreaking Florals From the 2024 Met Gala

A wise fashion editor once said, "Florals, for spring? Groundbreaking" and on Monday night, it appears that many of the attendees of the 2024 Met Gala took her sage advice. Tonight, the steps of the Metropolitan Museum appeared to be in full bloom, as noteworthy guests like The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, theater producer Jordan Roth, and actor Demi Moore arrived for the event's red carpet in dramatic floral ensembles that would look at home in any garden.

The fresh crop of posy-inspired styles came in response to the theme for the annual gala, "The Garden of Time," which itself was inspired by the Costume Institute's new exhibit, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." While the event drew its title from J.G. Ballard's 1962 dystopian tale of the same name, many of the guests chose to embrace the exhibit's themes of nature and particularly flowers when it came to their get-ups for the night, resulting in some truly spectacular looks.

Singer and actor Cynthia Ervio took flower power literally when she showed up to the red carpet in a Thom Browne skirt suit that was covered in garden ephemera like pink rose petals and replicas of butterflies, praying mantises, and ladybugs. Meanwhile, supermodel Gigi Hadid channeled Old Hollywood in a white and black Thom Browne gown with a beaded corset and a dramatic sweeping train embellished with sweet yellow roses, which she paired with a bright red lip. And couple Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall made the case for his and hers florals with two very different takes on flowers; Spector showed out in a poppy red Willy Chavarria double-breasted blazer with large flowers on his lapel, proving that menswear shouldn't be left out of the florals conversation, while Hall wore a delicate lavender Danielle Frankel gown, embellished with embroidery reminiscent of pressed flowers.

Below, we've rounded up the freshest floral looks from the 2024 Met Gala.

Gigi Hadid in Thom Browne

Gigi Hadid Kevin Mazur—MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Morgan Spector in Willy Chavarria and Rebecca Hall in Danielle Frankel

Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall Aliah Anderson—Getty Images

Demi Moore in Harris Reed

Demi Moore John Shearer—WireImage/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri in custom Loewe

Ayo Edebiri Aliah Anderson—Getty Images

Jordan Roth in Valentino

Jordan Roth Cindy Ord—MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Anna Wintour in Loewe