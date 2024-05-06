When it comes to making a dramatic, memorable fashion statement, few do it like Zendaya. Throughout the years, the Challengers star has cemented her status as a true style icon, thanks to her fearless approach to dressing up and her longtime collaboration with her stylist and "image architect," Law Roach. So it should come as no surprise that when it came to fashion's biggest night, the annual Met Gala, Zendaya served up a truly stunning look—a dark, romantic custom Maison Margiela gown.

For the 2024 Met Gala, Zendaya, who served as one of the event's co-chairs, and Roach selected a deep blue and dark green striped organza gown that was designed by Margiela creative director John Galliano, which they accessorized with a matching blue Philip Treacy fascinator punctuated by a sweeping feather. The dress was also embellished with metallic green bunches of grapes, flowers and blue birds, a lush touch that helped to drive home the "Garden of Time" theme. The look referenced a dress that Galliano had designed for Christian Dior's Spring/Summer 1999 haute couture collection.

Theo Wargo—GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil—Getty Images

Zendaya made her Met Gala debut in 2015 and attended every year until 2019, serving memorable looks like a Joan of Arc-inspired chainmail Versace gown in 2018 and a show-stopping yellow and red floral print ballgown by Dolce&Gabbana in 2017. For the past five years, between pandemic cancellations of the event and work commitments, Zendaya has taken a hiatus from the event. But this year, her triumphant return to the Met Gala, proves that it was well worth the wait.