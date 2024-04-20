Taylor Swift shared a compilation of home videos on YouTube Shorts to promote her song “Fortnight,” the first track on her new album The Tortured Poets Department, which was released Friday along with a bonus album titled TTPD: The Anthology.

The pop superstar urged her followers in the caption to “Share your ‘fortnight’ recap with #ForAFortnightChallenge” along with the video presumably capturing her activities over a two-week period.

The video included brief cameos from her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs football player and Super Bowl 2024 champion Travis Kelce, giving her a kiss on the cheek while she stirred food, and her cat, who featured in her TIME Person of the Year 2023 cover photo shoot. The compilation also showed her working out, sewing, making cinnamon rolls, toasting drinks while in a bathing suit, and playing what appeared to be pickleball.

Fans praised the video, with 11,000 comments on YouTube as of Saturday morning. “Never thought we’d see you feel comfortable and secure enough to share this side of your life. Congratulations,” one user posted. Another said: “This is so refreshing to see you happy after having this album drop.” Others praised the celebrity for sharing candid footage of her real life, including a glimpse of her boyfriend. “It’s so refreshing to see you with Trav. Thank you for being so beautifully and unapologetically you,” one YouTube user commented.

Swift dropped the highly-anticipated music video for “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone, who duets with her on the song, on Friday night. She said on X, formerly Twitter, that she wanted to show her fans “the worlds I saw in my head that served as the backdrop for making this music. Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another. For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it.”

Her new record became the most streamed album in a single day, and Swift the most streamed artist in a single day, in the history of Spotify, the streaming service announced on social media. Meanwhile, fans have speculated whether another song on the album “The Alchemy,” is about Kelce, who she’s been dating since last year.