Houston, Apollo 13 is leaving Netflix on April 30—but there's plenty more to watch on the streaming site between now and the end of the month. Relive the 1990s with Sex and the City and You've Got Mail, both available starting April 1.

For those who like movies about journalism, there's the Netflix original movie Scoop, inspired by the British journalists who landed the infamous 2019 Prince Andrew Newsnight interview. Animal lovers might be interested in a new Netflix nature series Our Living World, narrated by actor Cate Blanchett. Also in the environmental sphere, Erin Brockovich, the 2000 biopic about the environmental activist starring Oscar winner Julia Roberts, is streaming until April 30.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in April 2024—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in April 2024

April 1

The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman

April 2

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed

April 3

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer

Files of the Unexplained

Rodeio Rock

April 4

Crooks

I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2

Ripley

The Tearsmith

April 5

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem

Parasyte: The Grey

Scoop

Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew in the Netflix original film 'Scoop.' Peter Mountain—Netflix

April 8

Spirit Rangers: Season 3

April 9

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good

April 10

Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect

The Hijacking of Flight 601

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment

What Jennifer Did

April 11

As the Crow Flies: Season 3

Heartbreak High: Season 2

Midsummer Night

April 12

A Journey

Amar Singh Chamkila

Good Times

Love, Divided.

Stolen

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp

April 16

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer

April 17

The Circle: Season 6

Don't Hate the Player

The Grimm Variations

Our Living World

Polar bears in the new Netflix nature series 'Our Living World,' narrated by Cate Blanchett. Netflix

April 18

Bros

The Upshaws: Part 5

April 19

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver

April 22

CoComelon Lane: Season 2

Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen

April 23

Brigands: The Quest for Gold

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?

April 24

Deliver Me

April 25

City Hunter

Dead Boy Detectives

April 26

The Asunta Case

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

April 29

Honeymoonish

April 30

Fiasco

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2024

April 1

American Graffiti

Baby Driver

Battleship

Born on the Fourth of July

Glass

Happy Gilmore

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

How to Be Single

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Molly’s Game

Mortal Engines

One Piece Film: Red

Role Models

Sex and the City: Season 1-6

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Split

Step Up: Revolution

The Land Before Time

The Little Things

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Theory of Everything

Wild Things

You’ve Got Mail

April 2

Space Jam: A New Legacy

April 4

100 Days to Indy: Season 1

Blackfish

April 11

The Bricklayer

Meekah: Season 2

April 12

Strange Way of Life

April 15

The Fairly OddParents

Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel

April 16

Knocked Up

April 17

Black Sails: Seasons 1-4

April 21

Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know

April 22

Ahead of the Curve

April 24

King Richard

TLC Forever

April 29

Boiling Point: Season 1

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April 2024

April 4

Day of the Dead: Bloodline

Imposters: Seasons 1-2

April 7

Marshall

April 8

The Nice Guys

April 9

Horrible Bosses 2

April 11

Deliver Us from Evil

April 15

Rush

Synchronic

The Zookeeper's Wife

April 22

The Meg

Train to Busan

April 24

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

April 25

Kung Fu Panda 3

April 26

Malignant

April 30

13 Going on 30

27 Dresses

30 Days of Night

Apollo 13

Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14

Elvis

Erin Brockovich

The First Purge

Fried Green Tomatoes

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Joker

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kindergarten Cop

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The Purge: Election Year

Silver Linings Playbook

Step Brothers

Twins

Whiplash