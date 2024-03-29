Houston, Apollo 13 is leaving Netflix on April 30—but there's plenty more to watch on the streaming site between now and the end of the month. Relive the 1990s with Sex and the City and You've Got Mail, both available starting April 1.
For those who like movies about journalism, there's the Netflix original movie Scoop, inspired by the British journalists who landed the infamous 2019 Prince Andrew Newsnight interview. Animal lovers might be interested in a new Netflix nature series Our Living World, narrated by actor Cate Blanchett. Also in the environmental sphere, Erin Brockovich, the 2000 biopic about the environmental activist starring Oscar winner Julia Roberts, is streaming until April 30.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in April 2024—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in April 2024
April 1
The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman
April 2
Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed
April 3
Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer
Files of the Unexplained
Rodeio Rock
April 4
Crooks
I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2
Ripley
The Tearsmith
April 5
The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem
Parasyte: The Grey
Scoop
April 8
Spirit Rangers: Season 3
April 9
Neal Brennan: Crazy Good
April 10
Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect
The Hijacking of Flight 601
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment
What Jennifer Did
April 11
As the Crow Flies: Season 3
Heartbreak High: Season 2
Midsummer Night
April 12
A Journey
Amar Singh Chamkila
Good Times
Love, Divided.
Stolen
Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
April 16
Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer
April 17
The Circle: Season 6
Don't Hate the Player
The Grimm Variations
Our Living World
April 18
Bros
The Upshaws: Part 5
April 19
Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver
April 22
CoComelon Lane: Season 2
Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen
April 23
Brigands: The Quest for Gold
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?
April 24
Deliver Me
Don't Hate the Player
April 25
City Hunter
Dead Boy Detectives
April 26
The Asunta Case
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
April 29
Honeymoonish
April 30
Fiasco
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2024
April 1
American Graffiti
Baby Driver
Battleship
Born on the Fourth of July
Glass
Happy Gilmore
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
How to Be Single
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Molly’s Game
Mortal Engines
One Piece Film: Red
Role Models
Sex and the City: Season 1-6
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Split
Step Up: Revolution
The Land Before Time
The Little Things
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Theory of Everything
Wild Things
You’ve Got Mail
April 2
Space Jam: A New Legacy
April 4
100 Days to Indy: Season 1
Blackfish
April 11
The Bricklayer
Meekah: Season 2
April 12
Strange Way of Life
April 15
The Fairly OddParents
Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel
April 16
Knocked Up
April 17
Black Sails: Seasons 1-4
April 21
Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know
April 22
Ahead of the Curve
April 24
King Richard
TLC Forever
April 29
Boiling Point: Season 1
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April 2024
April 4
Day of the Dead: Bloodline
Imposters: Seasons 1-2
April 7
Marshall
April 8
The Nice Guys
April 9
Horrible Bosses 2
April 11
Deliver Us from Evil
April 15
Rush
Synchronic
The Zookeeper's Wife
April 22
The Meg
Train to Busan
April 24
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
April 25
Kung Fu Panda 3
April 26
Malignant
April 30
13 Going on 30
27 Dresses
30 Days of Night
Apollo 13
Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14
Elvis
Erin Brockovich
The First Purge
Fried Green Tomatoes
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Joker
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kindergarten Cop
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
The Purge: Election Year
Silver Linings Playbook
Step Brothers
Twins
Whiplash
More Must-Reads From TIME
- Jane Fonda Champions Climate Action for Every Generation
- Biden’s Campaign Is In Trouble. Will the Turnaround Plan Work?
- Why We're Spending So Much Money Now
- The Financial Influencers Women Actually Want to Listen To
- Breaker Sunny Choi Is Heading to Paris
- Why TV Can’t Stop Making Silly Shows About Lady Journalists
- The Case for Wearing Shoes in the House
- Want Weekly Recs on What to Watch, Read, and More? Sign Up for Worth Your Time
Write to Olivia B. Waxman at olivia.waxman@time.com