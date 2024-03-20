The London Clinic, the world-renowned hospital that is known for treating members of the royal family along with other high-profile individuals, has launched an investigation into a potential violation of hospital privacy law, amid reports staff were caught trying to view Kate Middleton’s private medical records.

A spokesperson for the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), a British privacy watchdog, told TIME that they have received a report and are investigating. “We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided,” they said over email.

It can be a criminal offense in the U.K. for NHS staff to view a person’s private medical records without permission from the data controller.

Police officers stand outside The London Clinic on Jan. 26, 2024. The private hospital is where the Princess of Wales had her surgery. Vuk Valcic—Getty Images

According to The Mirror, senior hospital bosses from The London Clinic immediately contacted Kensington Palace to report the privacy breach, after “at least one member of staff” was caught trying to access the Princess of Wales’ records. TIME has reached out to both The London Clinic and Kensington Palace for comment and is awaiting a response.

The news comes after Princess Kate checked into the hospital for a “planned abdominal surgery” in January. A statement issued from Kensington Palace on Jan. 17 said “she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The Princess of Wales’ lack of public presence has prompted numerous conspiracies, especially after a doctored image of Kate and her three children was posted on social media, leading to Kate issuing an apology for “any confusion” caused by the image she admitted to editing. The Princess has since been spotted alongside her husband Prince William at a farm shop in Windsor.