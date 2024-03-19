The iconic film role of James Bond, MI6’s most famous spy, has been offered to 33-year-old British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, according to reports from The Sun. Taylor-Johnson has yet to formally accept the role, the tabloid added, but if he does, he would be the eighth actor to take on the role since the film series began in 1962.

Taylor-Johnson previously starred in the 2010 black comedy superhero film Kick-Ass and the 2015 Marvel movie Avengers: Age Of Ultron. He would replace Daniel Craig, who has played the role five times since the 2006 Bond film Casino Royale.

In the past, the role has been known for helping transform lesser-known actors into major movie stars. Sean Connery, the first Bond actor, had only appeared in a series of minor TV films before being cast in the role and catapulting to international fame.

Many prominent names have been floated as the next James Bond actor, including Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and Idris Elba.

Elba was voted as the top choice by fans in a poll conducted by Lottoland, an online gambling firm, but the actor has previously expressed disinterest in the role when asked about it, especially in regards to the discourse surrounding race and his casting.

“It’s interesting that the James Bond thing continues to go. I think it’s more about, we just want to have a Black guy play James Bond rather than Idris Elba, the actor, play James Bond,” he told the New York Times in 2017. “That’s the part that I'm like, 'Ugh, come on.’”

Many fans hope for a diverse choice for the role, since up to this point it has only been played by white men. Some even voted for prominent female actresses including Emilia Clarke and Emily Blunt in the Lottoland poll.

Eon Productions, which produces Bond films, is now reportedly developing a script and preparing to shoot a new movie.

“As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement,” The Sun’s source said.