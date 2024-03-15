The internet is abuzz with theories about Meghan Markle’s brand new lifestyle company, American Riviera Orchard, which she announced the launch of on Thursday, Mar. 14. Per the company’s trademark application, it will sell tableware, cookbooks, dinnerware, jellies, jams, and more. Elsewhere, fans have been trying to piece together clues based on the limited information out now.

One theory that has been making the rounds on social media is that the company was announced on Mar. 14 because that date marks four years since Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, took a flight from Vancouver to Los Angeles to begin their new lives in Meghan’s native California. In their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, the Prince referred to it as their “freedom flight.”

I adore the fact that #MeghanMarkle launched her IG/Brand on the #FreedomFlight anniversary! We see you, sis! 🥹😍😘😉😉😉 https://t.co/dklv7O3SOK — Portia D. Cook, M.Ed (@ProsperPortia) March 14, 2024

Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles after they chose to step down from their roles as “senior members” of the British Royal Family. In the Netflix documentary, footage is shown of a video filmed on a plane during which Harry says: “It’s 6 a.m. on the 14th of March and we are on the ‘Freedom Flight.' We are leaving Canada and we are headed to Los Angeles.”

TIME has reached out to Archewell, Meghan’s organization co-founded with Harry, for further information on the launch of American Riviera Orchard.