What We Know So Far About Meghan Markle’s New Venture, American Riviera Orchard

Meghan Markle launched a new website and Instagram account for an upcoming lifestyle company called American Riviera Orchard on Thursday.

American Riviera Orchard is likely a reference to Santa Barbara, Calif., where Markle lives with her husband, Prince Harry. The city, which sits some 100 miles northwest of Los Angeles, has been called the “American Riviera” for over a century, according to Travel & Leisure.

Markle’s new company will sell tableware, cookbooks, dinnerware, jellies, jams, and more, according to the company’s trademark application. The Duchess of Sussex previously had her own lifestyle blog known as The Tig, named after Tignanello wine. The Tig shut down in 2017—three years after its launch and seven months before her engagement.

American Riviera Orchard’s instagram account already has more than 80,000 followers as of Thursday afternoon, just a few hours after launching. “By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024,” the page’s bio reads.

The account’s first Instagram story features a video of Markle cooking in a kitchen while Nancy Wilson’s “I Wish You Love” plays.

The website prompts people to enter their email to join a waitlist.

Markle and her husband have been quiet on social media since stepping back as working royals and have not posted on their @Sussex Royal account since March 2020. The couple share updates on their personal website, which launched in February 2024.