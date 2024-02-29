Just in time for the Academy Awards on March 10, Oscar-winning classics like Bonnie & Clyde and Out of Africa are coming to Netflix. And for party animals, National Lampoon's Animal House starts streaming on March 1.
In terms of Netflix originals, the documentary series Full Swing, all about who's who in golf, is teeing up for a second season debut on March 6, while those craving a quirky comedy can watch for the March 15 release of Chicken Nugget, which is literally about a woman who turns into a chicken nugget. On March 31, rom-coms Meet the Parents and My Best Friend's Wedding leave the site, along with superhero blockbusters Justice League, Suicide Squad, and Wonder Woman.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in March 2024—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in March 2024
March 1
Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre
Blood & Water: Season 4
Furies
Maamla Legal Hai
My Name Is Loh Kiwan
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7
Spaceman
You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack
March 3
The Netflix Slam: Rafael Nadal vs. Carlos Alcaraz
March 4
Hot Wheels Let’s Race
March 5
Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda
March 6
Full Swing: Season 2
The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping
Supersex
March 7
The Gentlemen
Pokémon Horizons: The Series
The Signal
March 8
Blown Away: Season 4
Damsel
March 9
Queen of Tears
March 11
Young Royals: Season 3
March 12
Steve Treviño: Simple Man
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War
March 13
Bandits
March 14
24 Hours with Gaspar
Art of Love
Girls5eva: Season 3
Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie
March 15
Chicken Nugget
Irish Wish
Iron Reign
Murder Mubarak
The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare
March 18
Young Royals Forever
March 19
Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership
Forever Queens: Season 2
Physical: 100: Season 2
March 21
3 Body Problem
March 22
Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2
The Casagrandes Movie
Shirley
March 25
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9
March 26
Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns
March 27
The Believers
No Pressure
Rest in Peace
Testament: The Story of Moses
March 29
The Beautiful Game
Heart of the Hunter
Is It Cake? Season 3
The Wages of Fear
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in March 2024
March 1
2012
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
21 Bridges
A Madea Family Funeral
Beverly Hills Ninja
Bonnie & Clyde
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Disaster Artist
Dumb and Dumber
Fear
The Gift
Godzilla (2014)
The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5
Love & Basketball
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Out of Africa
Step Brothers
Tammy
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
Vampires
Yesterday
March 4
The Resident: Seasons 1-6
March 7
I Am Woman
March 11
CoComelon: Season 10
March 12
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4
March 14
Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2
March 17
30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
30 for 30: Survive and Advance
30 for 30: The Fab Five
March 18
Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2
March 20
Bodies Bodies Bodies
March 22
El Paseo 7
On The Line
March 27
The Conners: Seasons 1-5
March 30
Vikings: Seasons 1-6
March 31
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Martin: Seasons 1-5
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March 2024
March 1
Bee Movie
This Is Where I Leave You
March 2
Lady Bird
March 12
Miracle in Cell No. 7
March 14
The Giver
March 15
Get on Up
Savages
March 17
The Cursed
March 19
Carol
March 29
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
March 30
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3
March 31
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Adam
Community: Seasons 1-6
Hoarders: Season 12
It's Complicated
Justice League
Little Fockers
Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3
Man of Steel
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
My Best Friend's Wedding
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind
Shazam!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Suicide Squad
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
Write to Olivia B. Waxman at olivia.waxman@time.com