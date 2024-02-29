Just in time for the Academy Awards on March 10, Oscar-winning classics like Bonnie & Clyde and Out of Africa are coming to Netflix. And for party animals, National Lampoon's Animal House starts streaming on March 1.

In terms of Netflix originals, the documentary series Full Swing, all about who's who in golf, is teeing up for a second season debut on March 6, while those craving a quirky comedy can watch for the March 15 release of Chicken Nugget, which is literally about a woman who turns into a chicken nugget. On March 31, rom-coms Meet the Parents and My Best Friend's Wedding leave the site, along with superhero blockbusters Justice League, Suicide Squad, and Wonder Woman.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in March 2024—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in March 2024

March 1

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre

Blood & Water: Season 4

Furies

Maamla Legal Hai

My Name Is Loh Kiwan

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7

Spaceman

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack

March 3

The Netflix Slam: Rafael Nadal vs. Carlos Alcaraz

March 4

Hot Wheels Let’s Race

March 5

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda

March 6

Full Swing: Season 2

The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping

Supersex

March 7

The Gentlemen

Pokémon Horizons: The Series

The Signal

March 8

Blown Away: Season 4

Damsel

March 9

Queen of Tears

March 11

Young Royals: Season 3

March 12

Steve Treviño: Simple Man

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War

Theo James as Eddie Horniman in The Gentlemen. Christopher Rafael—Netflix

March 13

Bandits

March 14

24 Hours with Gaspar

Art of Love

Girls5eva: Season 3

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie

March 15

Chicken Nugget

Irish Wish

Iron Reign

Murder Mubarak

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare

March 18

Young Royals: Season 3

Young Royals Forever

March 19

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership

Forever Queens: Season 2

Physical: 100: Season 2

March 21

3 Body Problem

March 22

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2

The Casagrandes Movie

Shirley

March 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9

March 26

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns

March 27

The Believers

No Pressure

Rest in Peace

Testament: The Story of Moses

March 29

The Beautiful Game

Heart of the Hunter

Is It Cake? Season 3

The Wages of Fear

Peri Baumeister as Paula Groth, Sheeba Chaddha as Benisha Mudhi, and Katharina Schüttler as Nora on the set of The Signal. Sifeddine Elamine—Netflix

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in March 2024

March 1

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

March 4

The Resident: Seasons 1-6

March 7

I Am Woman

March 11

CoComelon: Season 10

March 12

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

March 14

Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2

A scene from the Bonnie and Clyde (1967) with Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty . Bettmann Archive

March 17

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five

March 18

Love & Hip Hop New York: Season 1-2

March 20

Bodies Bodies Bodies

March 22

El Paseo 7

On The Line

March 27

The Conners: Seasons 1-5

March 30

Vikings: Seasons 1-6

March 31

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Martin: Seasons 1-5

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March 2024

March 1

Bee Movie

This Is Where I Leave You

March 2

Lady Bird

March 12

Miracle in Cell No. 7

March 14

The Giver

March 15

Get on Up

Savages

March 17

The Cursed

March 19

Carol

March 29

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

March 30

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3

March 31

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Adam

Community: Seasons 1-6

Hoarders: Season 12

It's Complicated

Justice League

Little Fockers

Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3

Man of Steel

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

My Best Friend's Wedding

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind

Shazam!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984