Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the family of the woman who was fatally shot at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, a representative for the pop singer told Variety.

Friday morning, two $50,000 donations in the singer’s name appeared on a GoFundMe page set up for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local radio host and mother of two. “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” the donation reads.

Swift was in attendance at the Super Bowl on Sunday, and watched her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, claim victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Following the parade shooting, Kelce was among the NFL players to lead tributes to the victims.

The GoFundMe page was set up Thursday afternoon to provide “vital financial support” with a goal of raising $75,000 for Lopez-Galvan’s family. At the time of going to press, the fund had eclipsed $230,000. “Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed,” wrote the organizer of the fund.

People take cover during a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Feb. 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire–Getty Images

“She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated.”

Lopez-Galvan, 43, was the co-host of a Latin music program, “Taste of Tejano,” on KKFI, a community radio station. She was attending the parade with her husband and children when the shooting occurred. Three other family members, including her son, reportedly in his early 20s, were also injured.

Twenty-two people were injured in the shooting as the parade at Kansas City’s historic Union Station wrapped up, with Lopez-Galvan being the sole fatality. Half of the victims are under the age of 16, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said in a news conference Thursday. Three suspects were arrested, and two teenagers remain in police custody.