Chaos ensued west of Union Station in Kansas City on Wednesday after gunshots were fired near the ending point of the Super Bowl parade, Kansas City police said.

Eight to ten people were shot, Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins told the AP, but the severity of their injuries is unknown. Two people were taken into custody for further investigation, authorities tweeted.

Millions of people had gathered in the area to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win on Sunday. The parade began at 11 a.m. local time along 6th Street and Grand Boulevard.

Gov. Laura Kelly, who was present at the rally, confirmed she was out of harms way and urged everyone to follow instructions from local officials.

“Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through,” Kansas City Police added.

Child reunification centers have been set up at 2301 Main Street and inside the main entrance of Union Station, police confirmed. Authorities have asked witnesses to go to the southwest corner of Pershing Road and Main Street.

