Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade in Photos

Millions of people gathered to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win Wednesday as they lined the streets of Kansas City for the parade.

Onlookers watched as star quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and others stood atop double-decker buses and waved to fans below, with some players leaving the bus to greet people standing at Grand Boulevard, a popular roadway in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs made a historic back-to-back Super Bowl win on Sunday, beating the San Francisco 49ers for the Super Bowl LVIII in a 25-22 victory that was decided during overtime. It’s the third win for the team in the past 5 years.

The Super Bowl was the most-watched program in television history, with Usher as the half-time performer, as an average of 123.4 million people viewed the event, according to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. By contrast 115.1 million watched the Superbowl last year.

Here are photos of players and fans alike as they revel in the win.

Fans assemble in front of Union Station prior to the victory parade. David Eulitt—Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and owner Clark Hunt celebrate during the Super Bowl victory parade. Ed Zurga—AP

Patrick Mahomes acknowledges the cheers of the crowd as he arrives at the parade. Reed Hoffmann—AP

Clothing showing Taylor Swift is displayed during the victory parade. Eric Thomas—Getty Images

A fan reads a local newspaper during the parade. David Eulitt—Getty Images

Chiefs players high-fiving fans during the parade (clockwise from top left): Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco, Richie James Amy Kontras—AFP/Getty Images (4)

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe takes selfies with fans. Reed Hoffmann—AP

Kansas City Chiefs fans wait for the parade to begin. David Eulitt—Getty Images

At center, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, during the parade. Amy Kontras—AFP/Getty Images

A fan plays football before the parade. Eric Thomas—Getty Images

Fans cheer for Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. Amy Kontras—AFP/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid waves as Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt holds the Lombardi Trophy. Amy Kontras—AFP/Getty Images

Fans assemble in front of Union Station prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade, in Kansas City, Mo., on Feb. 14, 2024. David Eulitt—Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes celebrates with teammates on stage during the Super Bowl victory parade. Jamie Squire—Getty Images

Chiefs fans look on at Union Station during the victory parade. Jamie Squire—Getty Images