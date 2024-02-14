Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade in Photos

1 minute read
Fans watch as Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate during the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade in Kansas City, Mo., on Feb. 14, 2024.
Fans watch as Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate during the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade in Kansas City, Mo., on Feb. 14, 2024.Amy Kontras—AFP/Getty Images
Text by Solcyre Burga | Photo Editing by Eli Cohen

Millions of people gathered to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win Wednesday as they lined the streets of Kansas City for the parade.

Onlookers watched as star quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and others stood atop double-decker buses and waved to fans below, with some players leaving the bus to greet people standing at Grand Boulevard, a popular roadway in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs made a historic back-to-back Super Bowl win on Sunday, beating the San Francisco 49ers for the Super Bowl LVIII in a 25-22 victory that was decided during overtime. It’s the third win for the team in the past 5 years. 

The Super Bowl was the most-watched program in television history, with Usher as the half-time performer, as an average of 123.4 million people viewed the event, according to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. By contrast 115.1 million watched the Superbowl last year. 

Here are photos of players and fans alike as they revel in the win.

Fans assemble in front of Union Station prior to the victory parade.
Fans assemble in front of Union Station prior to the victory parade.David Eulitt—Getty Images
The Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and coach Andy Reid celebrate during the Super Bowl victory parade.
The Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and owner Clark Hunt celebrate during the Super Bowl victory parade.Ed Zurga—AP
Patrick Mahomes acknowledges the cheers of the crowd as he arrives at the parade.
Patrick Mahomes acknowledges the cheers of the crowd as he arrives at the parade.Reed Hoffmann—AP
Clothing showing Taylor Swift is displayed during the victory parade.
Clothing showing Taylor Swift is displayed during the victory parade.Eric Thomas—Getty Images
A fan reads a local newspaper during the parade.
A fan reads a local newspaper during the parade.David Eulitt—Getty Images
Chiefs players high-fiving fans during the parade (clockwise from top left): Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Richie James, Isiah Pacheco
Chiefs players high-fiving fans during the parade (clockwise from top left): Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco, Richie JamesAmy Kontras—AFP/Getty Images (4)
Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe takes selfies with fans
Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe takes selfies with fans.Reed Hoffmann—AP
Kansas City Chiefs fans wait for the parade to begin.
Kansas City Chiefs fans wait for the parade to begin.David Eulitt—Getty Images
At center, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, during the parade.
At center, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, during the parade.Amy Kontras—AFP/Getty Images
A fan plays football before the parade.
A fan plays football before the parade.Eric Thomas—Getty Images
Fans cheer for Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco.
Fans cheer for Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco.Amy Kontras—AFP/Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid waves as Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt holds the Lombardi Trophy.
Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid waves as Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt holds the Lombardi Trophy.Amy Kontras—AFP/Getty Images
Fans assemble in front of Union Station prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade, in Kansas City, Mo., on Feb. 14, 2024.
Fans assemble in front of Union Station prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade, in Kansas City, Mo., on Feb. 14, 2024.David Eulitt—Getty Images
Patrick Mahomes celebrates with teammates on stage during the Super Bowl victory parade.
Patrick Mahomes celebrates with teammates on stage during the Super Bowl victory parade.Jamie Squire—Getty Images
Chiefs fans look on at Union Station during the victory parade.
Chiefs fans look on at Union Station during the victory parade.Jamie Squire—Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate during Super Bowl victory parade.
Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate during Super Bowl victory parade.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds—AFP/Getty Images

