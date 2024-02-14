Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade in Photos

Millions of people gathered to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win Wednesday as they lined the streets of Kansas City for the parade.
Onlookers watched as star quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and others stood atop double-decker buses and waved to fans below, with some players leaving the bus to greet people standing at Grand Boulevard, a popular roadway in Kansas City.
The Kansas City Chiefs made a historic back-to-back Super Bowl win on Sunday, beating the San Francisco 49ers for the Super Bowl LVIII in a 25-22 victory that was decided during overtime. It’s the third win for the team in the past 5 years.
The Super Bowl was the most-watched program in television history, with Usher as the half-time performer, as an average of 123.4 million people viewed the event, according to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. By contrast 115.1 million watched the Superbowl last year.
Here are photos of players and fans alike as they revel in the win.