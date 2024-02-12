What to Expect from the Major Snow Storm Heading for the Northeast

A major snowstorm will arrive late Monday night across the Mid-Atlantic and New England in what some meteorologists say could be the “storm of the season.”

The Nor’easter will begin as rain before changing into moderate to heavy snow in New York City, while other metro areas like Boston could see up to 12 inches of snow—or more.

The storm will be relatively short in duration but “high impact,” per the National Weather Service, with some areas across the I-95 corridor under a winter storm warning until Tuesday afternoon. The D.C./Baltimore region, however, will mostly experience rain. Accuweather senior meteorologist Tom Kines warns that initial precipitation in areas receiving significant snowfall will start as rain, making the snow more difficult to clean for local residents.

Even though Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring this year, this storm likely won't be the last of the season. “The overall pattern will favor at least the opportunity for some snow over the next maybe into the first half of March,” says Kines.

Here’s what to expect from the upcoming storm.

Northeastern New Jersey/New York

Winter storm watches are in place until 6 p.m. Tuesday for New York City, Long Island, and a portion of Northeastern New Jersey. Residents are expected to experience difficult commutes come Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service says Newark and New York City will see around 6-8 inches of snow, though precipitation could accumulate even quicker if temperatures fall Tuesday morning. There’s also a possibility of minor to moderate coastal flooding, with at least one flood advisory out for the south shore bays of Nassau County this afternoon.

Pennsylvania

Precipitation will arrive by mid-afternoon on Monday. Temperatures Monday will be too warm for any snow until later Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Kines says the storm will be especially harsh across the Poconos, where up to 12 inches of snow are expected. Meteorologists are forecasting just one to two inches of snow in Philadelphia.

Boston

The National Weather Service reports snow will be the heaviest from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, with about 1-2 inches of snow expected to accumulate per hour.

Across eastern Massachusetts, meteorologists say gusty winds could cause power outages.