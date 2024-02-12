The Meme of the Super Bowl Is Taylor Swift Talking to Ice Spice and Jason Kelce

While Travis Kelce is busy vying for his second Super Bowl title in a row, his brother, Jason Kelce, has a more relaxed role to play in this year's big game: chatting it up with Taylor Swift and her squad.

Ahead of the start of Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, a photo of Jason bonding with Swift and one of her Super Bowl plus-ones, Ice Spice, began making the rounds online.

Swift and Jason first made headlines together while in attendance at the AFC divisional round matchup between Kansas City and the Buffalo Bills, with Jason revealing on his and Travis' podcast, New Heights, that the playoff game was the first time he and Swift had met.

“I want to make my best first impression, and this was my best chance," Kelce said of the night, during which he caught the cameras' attention by jumping shirtless out of the box he and Swift were sitting in to celebrate Travis scoring a touchdown.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce hugging at the Super Bowl! #SuperBowlLVIII



pic.twitter.com/cMPzRtIMq4 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 11, 2024

This time around, Jason was photographed while seemingly deep in conversation with Ice Spice after hugging Swift hello. The internet took it from there, with X users joking about everything from the trio's resemblance to characters from the Annie musical to Jason's familiarity with Ice Spice's musical catalog.

Rooster and Lily St. Regis when they came to kidnap Annie pic.twitter.com/QsCj7FRg3t — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) February 11, 2024

“I love your song the sun will come out tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/IOT7TZgnkL — Riley 🐍🖤 (@RiledUpForSwift) February 11, 2024