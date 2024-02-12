Taylor Swift made it to the Super Bowl LVIII following a four-day leg of her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan, to support her boyfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as his team faces off against the San Francisco 49ers. Swift, along with friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice, joined Kelce's mother, Donna, and his brother, Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, to watch the game.

Taylor Swift is here with Ice Spice and Blake Lively! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/0x4XIDRupW — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024

Cameras swarmed the pop star the moment she arrived at Allegiant Stadium with Ice Spice and Lively, and followed them as they made their way to the luxury booth where they'll watch the game. Ice Spice, who worked with Swift on the remix of "Karma," which was up for a Grammy award this year, was seen hanging out with her at the MTV Video Music Awards in September. Swift and Lively have been since about 2015, and in 2021, Lively directed the music video for Swift's song “I Bet You Think About Me,” her directorial debut.

Taylor Swift arrives at the #SuperBowl with Ice Spice and Blake Lively.



pic.twitter.com/4WePwK01e4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 11, 2024

Cameras have already panned to Swift multiple times, and there were clips of Swift having a conversation with the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Taylor Swift and Roger Goodell have a chat before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/6Z3lfxIGFn — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

A video of Swift introducing Ice Spice to Jason Kelce is also making the rounds on the internet.

Jason Kelce being introduced to Ice Spice by Taylor Swift is not something we expected to see tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/eI2T9vdhiX — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 11, 2024