Returning to Dubai for the Third Time, the TIME100 AI Impact Awards will Focus on AI for the First Time, Recognizing Individuals Going Above and Beyond to Move their Industries –and the World– Forward in the AI Space

Event to Feature Appearances by Host Sara Murad, Presenter Esai Morales, TIME100 AI Impact Award Honorees Yann LeCun, Sougwen Chung, Kay Firth-Butterfield and Karim Beguir, as well as special musical performances by Dana Hourani and Harry Yeff (Reeps 100)

Today, TIME reveals the recipients of its TIME100 AI Impact Awards, recognizing individuals who have gone above and beyond to move their industries—and the world—forward in the AI space. The 2024 honorees are: Yann LeCun, vice president and chief AI scientist, Meta; Sougwen Chung, artist, researcher and founder, Studio Scilicet; Kay Firth-Butterfield, CEO, Good Tech Advisory LLC; and Karim Beguir, co-founder & CEO, InstaDeep.

Read more about the TIME100 AI Impact Award honorees here: https://time.com/collection/time100-impact-awards/

To celebrate, TIME is hosting an invite-only gala on Sunday, February 11th, at the Museum of the Future, featuring appearances by all four TIME100 AI Impact Award honorees, as well as host Sara Murad, presenter Esai Morales and other leaders, influencers, visionaries and members of the global TIME100 community, as well as special musical performances by Dana Hourani and Harry Yeff (Reeps 100).

“TIME is thrilled to be returning to Dubai for the third year with a new focus to spotlight the individuals working at the forefront of AI,” said Jessica Sibley, Chief Executive Officer at TIME. “The honorees recognized at the 2024 TIME100 AI Impact Awards are driving extraordinary change in the field, and we’re looking forward to celebrating them at this year’s gala with the support of our partners at the World Governments Summit, AI71, Northern Data Group and the Museum of the Future.”

“TIME’s Impact Awards were created to recognize the individuals who have built a legacy of influence and whose work is shaping the future of their industries and the world. Right now, there is no greater force on our future than the rise of AI, and the people who make it possible,” said Dan Macsai, Executive Editor and Chief Events Officer at TIME. “We are excited to recognize these extraordinary leaders who are moving our world forward.”

The debut of the inaugural TIME100 AI Impact Awards follows of a pivotal year in TIME’s coverage of AI—from TIME’s cover story on ChatGPT and launching the first-ever TIME100 AI list, which recognized the 100 most influential people in AI, to naming OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as TIME’s CEO of the Year.

The TIME100 AI Impact Awards in Dubai is presented by founding partner World Governments Summit, signature partners AI71 and Northern Data Group and venue partner Museum of the Future.