America is heading for a 2020 rematch in 2024, and no, we’re not talking (just yet) about Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will once again compete in the NFL’s championship match as the two football teams head to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, after each winning their respective conference title games on Sunday.

The Chiefs, who are the reigning Super Bowl champions and won the matchup against the 49ers four years ago, are led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, who has lit up both the fields and the tabloids this year thanks to his emphatic performances as well as attention-grabbing relationship with singer and TIME Person of the Year Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City’s Travis Kelce after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens to advance to Super Bowl LVIII. Julio Cortez—AP

The 49ers, meanwhile, are led by polarizing quarterback Brock Purdy, who has responded to wide criticism of alleged mediocrity with consistently impressive stats and clutch comebacks, as well as running back Christian McCaffrey, whose stellar season so far has broken franchise and NFL records.

Both teams and their star players will be looking to make history in football’s final showdown of the 2023-2024 season—and so will the NFL. Last year’s Super Bowl was the most watched U.S. telecast ever. With viewership up this year, this game may just shatter that record, too.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When and where is the 2024 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This is the first time the stadium, which opened in 2020 and is normally home to the Las Vegas Raiders, will host the Super Bowl.

How can I watch the 2024 Super Bowl?

The game will be broadcast nationally by CBS, and it can be streamed via Paramount Plus as well as via the NFL Network’s app or website.

Nickelodeon will also be airing an exclusive production tailored for children, with presenters including SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer.

Are tickets still available to go to the Super Bowl?

Official tickets and hospitality packages to watch the match in-person are available via On Location, as well as on resale sites such as TicketMaster, Vivid Seats, Seat Geek and Stubhub—with prices currently ranging from around $7,000 at the lowest end to as high as $90,000.

What Super Bowl ads can we expect?

The Super Bowl is as—if not more—renowned for its commercials as it is for the action between the breaks. This year, AdWeek reports that the program’s pricey spots are “virtually sold out,” and several companies have already begun releasing previews of their celebrity-studded advertisements to come—from mayonnaise maker Hellmann’s teasing an ad featuring comedian and cat lady Kate McKinnon, to beer brand Michelob Ultra putting soccer star and TIME Athlete of the Year Lionel Messi front and center, to gambling facilitator BetMGM sharing its full 60-second plug that pokes fun at seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady as actor Vince Vaughn declares the recently retired quarterback has “won too much” and should “let others have their turn.”

What are the Super Bowl betting odds?

The 49ers are the favorites to win, according to bookmakers, with an opening spread of around 2 points, though that is likely to fluctuate in the run-up to the actual gameday.

Who is performing the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?

R&B superstar Usher was announced last September as the headline performer of the Super Bowl halftime show, sponsored by Apple Music.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” the 45-year-old eight-time Grammy winner—who is set to release his ninth album, “Coming Home,” on Feb. 9—said. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

In the past, celebrity guests have sometimes joined the main act, though none have been officially announced yet. A teaser trailer released in January featured appearances by LeBron James, J Balvin, and BTS’ Jung Kook.

There will also be several performances before the game: country musician Reba McEntire is slated to lead national anthem “The Star-Spangled Banner,” while hip-hop artist Post Malone will offer his rendition of “America the Beautiful,” and actress and soul singer Andra Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing”—also known as “the Black national anthem” and which has been included in Super Bowl pregame festivities since 2021.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl?

Swift, who has become a fixture at her boyfriend Kelce’s games and was there to celebrate the Chiefs victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl, has yet to confirm whether or not she’ll be in attendance in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. The global pop star has a scheduled Eras Tour concert in Tokyo on Feb. 10, though social media users have already calculated that she could feasibly still make it back across the world in time.