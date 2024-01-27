Here’s What We Know About Donald Trump’s Net Worth

How rich is former president Donald Trump? The interest in that question—debated in court, on the campaign trail, and by the media over the years—resurfaced this week after a jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million to journalist E. Jean Carroll, who said he damaged her reputation by saying she lied when accusing him of sexual assault.

Another jury awarded Carroll $5 million earlier this year after finding Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming her by claiming she invented the story. Trump is appealing.

The hefty sums incited renewed interest over the 2024 presidential candidate’s net worth. Reports on how much Trump is worth vary. Forbes estimated Trump’s net worth as $2.6 billion in September 2023, while Bloomberg pegged it at $3.1 billion in November 2023.

The main sources of Trump’s wealth reportedly stem from New York City real estate holdings, golf clubs and resorts, in addition to cash and personal assets.

Forbes estimated that Trump’s net worth peaked in 2015, the year before he was elected president, at $4.5 billion, then dropped or remained the same annually during and after his presidency, except for a jump to $3.2 billion in 2022.

In 2021, the two publications estimated around the same net worth—$2.5 billion for Forbes compared to $2.6 billion by Bloomberg.

Last year, Trump dropped off the Forbes 400 list, the tally of the wealthiest people in the U.S., because of drops in valuation from his Truth Social platform and real estate holdings.

The true number of Trump’s wealth is central to a $370 million civil lawsuit, filed against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James, that accused him of deceiving banks and insurers by inflating the value of his assets. Trump has denied any wrongdoing. A ruling is expected in that case by the end of the month.