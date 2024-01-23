David Crowe, a 33-year-old man from Seattle, was arrested and charged with harassment and stalking on Monday near Taylor Swift’s Manhattan townhouse.
"Officers were approached by multiple complainants who pointed out an emotionally disturbed male acting erratically at the location,” said The New York Police Department, per Sky News. “Once officers observed the male harassing multiple complainants, they took him to custody without further incidents, no injuries were reported."
The Monday incident came after police arrested a man near Swift's townhouse on Saturday, after neighbors complained to the authorities about a disorderly man refusing to leave the area according to CNN. It’s unknown if the two incidents are related.
Over the weekend, Swift was away attending her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football game in Orchard Park in upstate New York. Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, emerged triumphant in a playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Swift is no stranger to incidents of stalking and harassment. In 2022, a man was arrested for driving a car into the singer’s New York apartment building while intoxicated. Another stalker broke into her home and even took a nap in her bed during an incident in 2018.
Women in the public eye are particularly vulnerable to incidents of harassment. Earlier this month, a stalker was convicted of breaking into Ariana Grande’s home nearly 100 times throughout 2021.
“You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things,” Swift wrote in an article for ELLE, in which she revealed that she regularly carries QuikClot army grade bandage dressing for gunshot and stab wounds, out of fear for her personal safety.
