

Nominations for the EE British Academy Film Award were announced Thursday at 12 p.m. local time in London via a livestream from the BAFTA headquarters at 195 Piccadilly.

Actors and former EE Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir announced this year’s nominees across the 12 leading categories.

“We’re both thrilled to announce this year’s nominations. The BAFTA awards are voted for by almost 8,000 BAFTA members who are industry creatives and experts representing all the crafts of filmmaking,” said Ben-Adir. “Including actors,” added Ackie.

“It’s an incredible achievement to be recognised by your fellow peers, a BAFTA nomination in any category reflects the hard work and creativity of every single person that contributed to the film’s success,” Ben-Adir noted .“These really are must watch films of the past year,” Ackie continued, before the pair announced the nominees.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer led the shortlists with 13 nominations, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, with 11 nominations. Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, and Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest both earned nine nods.

Meanwhile Justine Triet’s The Anatomy of a Fall, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, and Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers each secured seven nominations, and Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers followed with six.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn—among the buzziest films of the year for cinema-goers—are up in five categories respectively.

The BAFTA ceremony is set to take place on Sunday Feb. 18, at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, with 52-year-old Scottish actor David Tennant hosting the glitzy event.

“I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year’s films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life,” Tenant said of his selection.

Ahead of February’s ceremony, you can see the complete list of nominations below:

BEST FILM

Anatomy of a Fall, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

The Holdovers, Mark Johnson

Killers of the Flower Moon, Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas

Poor Things, Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh, PGA

How to Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

Napoleon, Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa

The Old Oak, Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien, Paul Laverty

Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara

Rye Lane, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia

Saltburn, Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie

Scrapper, Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

Wonka, Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer, PGA

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Blue Bag Life, Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President, Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo]

Earth Mama, Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O'Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)

How to Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)

Is There Anybody Out There? Ella Glendining (Director)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

Past Lives, Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon

Society of the Snow, J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer, PGA

DOCUMENTARY

20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

American Symphony, Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun

Beyond Utopia, Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion

Wham! Chris Smith

ANIMATED FILM

The Boy and the Heron, Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram

Elemental, Peter Sohn, Denise Ream

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

DIRECTOR

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet

The Holdovers, Alexander Payne

Maestro, Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers, David Hemingson

Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

Past Lives, Celine Song

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh

American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

LEADING ACTRESS

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

LEADING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

CASTING

All of Us Strangers, Kahleen Crawford

Anatomy of a Fall, Cynthia Arra

The Holdovers, Susan Shopmaker

How to Have Sex, Isabella Odoffin

Killers of the Flower Moon, Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro, Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

The Zone of Interest, Łukasz Żal

EDITING

Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal

Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame

Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

The Zone of Interest, Paul Watts

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon, Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

Oppenheimer, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

Poor Things, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

The Zone of Interest, Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie, Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West

Napoleon, Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things, Holly Waddington

MAKE UP & HAIR

Killers of the Flower Moon, Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

Maestro, Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

Napoleon, Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

SOUND

Ferrari, Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

Maestro, Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer, Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

The Zone of Interest, Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator, Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

Napoleon, Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

Poor Things, Simon Hughes

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Crab Day, Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

Visible Mending, Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

Wild Summon, Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

ORIGINAL SCORE

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Saltburn, Anthony Willis

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Festival of Slaps, Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

Gorka, Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

Jellyfish and Lobster, Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

Such a Lovely Day, Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs

Yellow, Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dyenvor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde