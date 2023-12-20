Summer blockbusters, action-packed thrillers, sweet rom-coms, and much-anticipated sequels are all on the movie slate for 2024. The upcoming year for movies promises to be one for the books, especially with the long-awaited releases of films that were delayed as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. From dramatic biopics like Bob Marley: One Love and the Amy Winehouse film Back to Black to epic sequels like Dune: Part Two and Beetlejuice 2, here are 38 films to look forward to in the new year.

The Book of Clarence (Jan. 12)

Jeymes Samuel’s (The Harder They Fall) dark comedy leans on Biblical inspiration for some decidedly irreverent humor. For Clarence (Lakeith Stanfield), staying on the path of righteousness is a challenge, but he’s inspired to emulate Jesus Christ, especially after he sees the fame and accolades the latter gets from doing his good deeds. Eyeing an opportunity to capitalize on the star power of Jesus, Clarence begins faking miracles, a lucrative hustle that goes well until the Roman empire comes calling.

Mean Girls: The Musical (Jan. 12)

Mean Girls will be back on the big screen with the film adaptation of the 2018 hit Broadway musical based on Tina Fey’s 2004 cult classic movie. Reneé Rapp will return to the role she played on Broadway as Queen Bee Regina George, while Angourie Rice will star as new girl Cady Heron. Fey and fellow SNL alum Tim Meadows will reprise their roles from the original movie as math teacher Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively.

Lisa Frankenstein (Feb. 9)

A dark romance blossoms between a misunderstood teenage goth named Lisa (Kathryn Newton) and The Creature, a handsome Victorian corpse that she reanimates (Cole Sprouse), in this a horror comedy written by Juno’s Diablo Cody. The pair’s pursuit of romantic bliss turns into a wild murder spree as they attempt to source missing body parts for The Creature.

Madame Web (Feb. 14)

Dakota Johnson enters the world of Marvel comics as Cassandra Webb, the paramedic heroine grappling with her clairvoyant abilities in Madame Web. As Cassie reckons with dark secrets from her past and her newfound psychic abilities, she assumes responsibility for ensuring that a trio of young girls, who will be profoundly influential in the future, survive a deadly adversary.

Bob Marley: One Love (Feb. 14)

The life and legacy of Jamaican singer and songwriter Bob Marley is the subject of this new biopic starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the iconic reggae artist. The film, which was produced in partnership with the Marley family, charts his rise to fame, including an attempted 1976 shooting at his home, his longtime time advocacy for peace, and his prolific music career, up until his untimely death in 1981.

Drive-Away Dolls (Feb. 23)

Ethan Coen will make his solo directorial debut outside of his work as part of the Coen Brothers with Drive-Away Dolls, the queer roadtrip buddy comedy he co-wrote with his partner and longtime collaborator Tricia Cooke. The film stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan as friends and roommates whose spontaneous road trip to Tallahassee is undermined by a gang of amateur criminals.

Dune: Part Two (March 1)

Timothée Chalamet returns as the defiant hero Paul Atriedes for the second installation of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the classic sci-fi saga. In this new chapter, Paul joins forces with his love interest Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen, to avenge his family and bring peace to the planet of Arrakis.

Spaceman (March 1)

Adam Sandler stars in this Netflix original about an astronaut on a mission to the outer reaches of the solar system who strikes up an unexpected friendship with a creature (voiced by Paul Dano) who has stowed away on his spaceship, as he worries over his relationship with his wife back home (Carey Mulligan).

Damsel (March 8)

Millie Bobby Brown is no damsel in distress in Damsel, Netflix’s fantasy flick that subverts the traditional fairy tale princess narrative. In the film, Brown plays Princess Elodie, a young woman betrothed to marry a prince, who discovers that her engagement was actually an elaborate ruse to sacrifice her as part of an ancient debt that claimed the lives of many women before her. Elodie must brave steep cliffs, harsh weather, and a fire-breathing dragon if she wants to escape this fate.

The American Society of Magical Negroes (March 22)

Writer and director Kobi Libii turns the racist trope of the “Magical Negro” on its head with The American Society of Magical Negroes. In the satirical film, Justice Smith stars as Aren, a young Black man who is recruited to be a part of a secret society of magical Black people who derive their power from the act of making white people’s lives easier.

Mickey 17 (March 29)

Bong Joon-ho’s much-anticipated film adaptation of Edward Ashton’s science fiction thriller, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson as the titular Mickey 17, an “expendable” space traveler sent on a deadly mission to colonize Niflheim. When Mickey dies, his body is cloned with most of his memories intact, setting off a cycle that parallels immortality.

Challengers (April 26)

A tense love triangle ups the stakes for a trio of elite tennis players in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers. Zendaya stars as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy who now coaches her husband, Art (Mike Faist). Sparks fly when she signs him up for a Challenger match, where he’ll face off with Patrick (Josh O’Connor), his former best friend—and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend.

Civil War (April 26)

Alex Garland’s dystopian thriller, his first since 2018's Annihilation, imagines a deeply divided America in the not-so-distant future, ravaged by a violent second civil war. Starring Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, and Jesse Plemons, the film probes just how far people will go to defend their beliefs.

The Fall Guy (May 3)

In this big-screen adaptation of the 1980s TV series of the same name, Ryan Gosling brings the action as Colt Seavers, a past-his-prime stuntman who is reunited with Jody (Emily Blunt), an ex-flame, after he’s hired for a job on a movie she’s directing. After the star of Jody’s film goes missing, Seavers must find the missing actor to finish the film, but the discovery of a criminal plot threatens to upend not only his mission, but his job and his plan to win back the love of his life.

Back to Black (May 10)

Marisa Abela stars as Amy Winehouse in director Sam Taylor-Johnson's Back to Black. Courtesy of Focus Features

In the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, director Sam Taylor-Johnson revisits the late musician’s rise to fame and the release of her acclaimed album of the same name. Starring Marisa Abela (Industry) as Winehouse, the film is told from the singer’s perspective, giving an intimate look at the complex woman behind the music and the relationship that inspired her final legendary album.

IF (May 17)

A young girl’s (Cailey Fleming) extraordinary power to see forgotten imaginary friends sends her on a journey to save them from being lost forever in this heartwarming film written, directed by, and co-starring John Krasinski. Featuring a star-studded cast led by Ryan Reynolds, it’s a fantastical romp that’s entirely family friendly.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (May 24)

In George Miller's epic Mad Max prequel, Anya Taylor-Joy stars as a young Furiosa, before she became a formidable imperator. After Furiosa is kidnapped by the warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) and forced to leave the Green Place of Many Mothers, she must fight for her life and her freedom across the barren wasteland as she tries to make her way back home.

Garfield (May 24)

Everyone’s favorite, perpetually hungry orange cat embarks on a wild adventure in The Garfield Movie. After Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt) reunites with his long-lost father Vic (Samuel L. Jackson), a slick street cat, he and his hapless dog friend Odie (Harvey Guillén) get roped into helping Vic with a high-stakes scheme that challenges their comfortable suburban existence.

Inside Out 2 (June 14)

Adolescence provides ripe fodder for the sequel to Pixar’s 2015 film about the emotions that run the mind of Riley, a young girl. Emotions from the first film Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), and Anger (Lewis Black) find their world turned upside down as Riley enters her teenage years and new emotions, like Anxiety (Maya Hawke), enter the scene.

Horizon: An American Saga: Film 1 (June 28)

Kevin Costner brings his all to the American West with Horizon: An American Saga: Film 1, the first of two installments for his epic film about post-Civil War expansion in the States. The movie, which takes place over the course of 15 years, is a veritable passion project for Costner, who has devoted the last 30 years to it and wrote, directed and stars in it.

A Quiet Place: Day One (June 28)

This spin-off prequel is the third installment in the A Quiet Place franchise. Starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn, the film, which shows the beginning of the invasion of aliens with super hearing, is written and directed by Michael Sarnoski.

Despicable Me 4 (July 3)

The latest installment of the Despicable Me franchise sees Steve Carrell reprising his role as reformed supervillain Gru and will feature a script written by White Lotus creator Mike White.

Twisters (July 19)

Minari director Lee Isaac Chung will helm Twisters, the sequel to 1996’s Twister. While the film is not a continuation of the original film, it promises to deliver the same thrills and disasters that made the original a box-office hit. According to screenwriter Mark L. Smith, the film will focus on how climate change affects the fearsome storms.

Deadpool 3 (July 26)

Ryan Reynolds revives his foul-mouthed superhero once more for Deadpool 3, the long-awaited third sequel for the “Merc with a Mouth.” The film, which also stars Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine, finds the two superheroes teaming up to defeat a common enemy.

Horizon: An American Saga: Film 2 (Aug. 16)

The second installment of Kevin Costner’s epic about the American West returns two months after its first release. Costner leads a star-studded cast that includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, and Luke Wilson.

Beetlejuice 2 (Sept. 6)

Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton will reprise their iconic roles as Lydia Deetz and Betelgeuse in Beetlejuice 2, Tim Burton’s sequel to his 1988 hit horror comedy. The film also stars scream queen of the moment, Jenna Ortega, as Lydia’s daughter Astrid, as well as Willem Dafoe and Monica Belluci in supporting roles.

Joker: Folie à Deux (Oct. 4)

In the much-anticipated sequel to Todd Phillips’ 2019 film Joker, Joaquin Phoenix reprises his Oscar-winning role as dastardly villain Arthur Fleck, while Lady Gaga stars as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist at Arkham Asylum, whose attempts to treat the Joker lead to her own descent into madness and the adoption of a new persona, Harley Quinn. Zazie Beetz will return as Fleck’s neighbor, Sophie Dumond.

Gladiator 2 (Nov. 22)

Ridley Scott revisits the Roman Empire with Gladiator 2. For this epic sequel, Paul Mescal stars as a now-grown Lucius Verus (Commodus’ a.k.a. Joaquin Phoenix's nephew who was saved by Maximus a.k.a. Russell Crowe in the original Gladiator) as he seeks answers about his biological father.

Wicked Part 1 (Nov. 27)

The origin story of one of the world’s most misunderstood witches hits the big screen on Thanksgiving 2024 with the first of two installments of Jon Chu’s adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. Bringing to life the origin story of The Wizard of Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West, from her perspective, the movie stars Cynthia Ervio as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Mufasa: The Lion King (Dec. 20)

The origin story of Mufasa, Simba’s late father, will come to life in Mufasa: The Lion King, the live-action prequel to be helmed by Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins. Starring Aaron Pierre as the voice of Mufasa, the film will address the backstory of the lion leader and his relationship with his younger brother, Scar.

Nosferatu (Dec. 25)

The Witch director Robert Eggers will helm a new adaptation of F.W. Murnau’s iconic 1922 silent film Nosferatu, reinterpreting its tale of a bloodthirsty, bubonic plague-spreading vampire and the tortured young woman he’s obsessed with. Eggers’ remake will star Bill Skarsgard as the infamous vampire and Lily-Rose Depp as the object of his infatuation.

Dates TBA

Babes

Better Things creator Pamela Adlon makes her directorial feature debut with Babes, a comedy about Eden, an aggressively single woman (Ilana Glazer), who gets pregnant from a one-night stand. After deciding to keep the baby, Eden relies heavily on her best friend Dawn (Michelle Buteau), a married mother of two, to guide her through her pregnancy and beyond.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Eddie Murphy returns to the role he originated nearly four decades ago, teaming up with a new

partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) for a case that hits close to home in this Netflix sequel.

Hit Man

Powell gives a memorable leading-man performance in Hit Man. Courtesy of TIFF

Glen Powell stars in Richard Linklater's action comedy based on the real story of an undercover fake hit man. The film was acquired by Netflix after impressing audiences on the fall festival circuit.

The Idea of You

In this big-screen adaptation of Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name, Anne Hathaway stars as a 40-year-old mother who gets swept off her feet in a whirlwind romance with a 24-year-old boy band member (Nicholas Galitzine from Bottoms and Red, White & Royal Blue) after meeting him while chaperoning her 16-year-old daughter at Coachella.

Problemista

Los Espookys creator Julio Torres delivers a triple threat as the director, writer and star of Problemista, a surrealist tale about Alejandro (played by Torres himself), an artist and aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, who needs his eccentric boss (Tilda Swinton) to co-sign his visa so he can stay in the U.S.

Rez Ball

Co-written by Reservation Dogs co-creator Sterlin Harjo, alongside director Sydney Freeland, this Netflix underdog sports film follows a Native American high school basketball team in New Mexico.

Shirley

Regina King plays Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to run for president, in this Netflix biopic from John Ridley.

Unfrosted: The Pop Tart Story

Jerry Seinfeld directs and stars in this ‘60s-set Netflix origin story for the iconic toaster pastry. He’s joined by Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, and Hugh Grant, among others.