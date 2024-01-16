To mark the milestone 75th Emmy Awards, cast members from several popular TV shows throughout history reunited at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday night, with appearances from actors who starred on The Sopranos, Martin, and more.

Other previously announced cast reunions of the night will feature stars from Game of Thrones, Ally McBeal, American Horror Story, and Grey’s Anatomy. The reunions took place on recreations of these show’s iconic sets, including Dr. Melfi’s office from The Sopranos.

Some of the cast reunions included 2023 Emmy nominees. Viewers saw Sopranos stars Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, who was nominated this year for Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama Series for the second season of The White Lotus. The Sopranos reunion also served as a nod to the show’s recent 25th anniversary.

Later in the night, cast members from Martin, including Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, and Tichina Arnold, reunited in a recreation of the show’s living room set. Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman, Ted Danson, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt—all cast members from the seminal sitcom Cheers—appeared in a reconstructed bar to present the Writing and Directing for a Comedy Series.

And also in attendance were SNL Weekend Update veterans Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who was nominated for Outstanding Host, Reality or Competitive program for Baking It.

All of these tributes are supposed to spotlight some of the most popular shows over the last 75 years. As Emmy Awards Executive Producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay told Variety, “It was a grand task to figure out how to celebrate 75 years of television. If we can bring some nostalgia to that stage, then I think that we’ve done a good deed.”

See the cast reunions below.

The Sopranos

Cast members from "The Sopranos" Lorainne Bracco and Michael Imperioli speak onstage during the 75th Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, 2024. Valerie Macon—AFP/Getty Images

Martin

Tisha Campbell, Martin Lawrence, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II and Anthony Anderson onstage during the 75th Emmy Awards. Valerie Macon—AFP/Getty Images

Cheers

Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman, Ted Danson, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt speak onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, 2024. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Grey's Anatomy

"Grey's Anatomy" cast members Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl and James Pickens speak onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, 2024. Kevin Winter—Getty Images

All in the Family

"All in the Family" cast members Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers speak onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, 2024. Monica Schipper—WireImage/Getty Images

Ally McBeal