TIME and Outrider Announce New Fellowship Program to Support Reporting on Climate Change and the Intersection of Politics, Policy and Society

TIME Senior Correspondent Justin Worland Appointed as Fellow

Today, TIME and the Outrider Foundation announced a new collaboration on a fellowship to support reporting on climate change and the intersection of politics, policy and society.

TIME senior correspondent and award-winning climate journalist Justin Worland will be Outrider’s newest fellow. Based in Washington, DC, Worland reports on a wide range of topics to illustrate how climate change is reshaping our world – from his cover story on how India became the most important country in the climate fight to his profile of oil executive and president of COP28 Al Jaber ahead of the 2023 U.N. climate conference. In 2022, Worland was named the inaugural Climate Journalist of the Year by Covering Climate Now, a non-profit founded to advance climate journalism.

"Over the past decade, I've sought to tell unique climate change stories that show how the phenomenon is reshaping politics, policy and society at large in hopes of advancing and broadening the public's understanding of the warming planet,” Worland said. “I'm grateful for the support of Outrider to help us bring these stories to life."

Outrider Foundation’s remit includes supporting journalism and multimedia storytelling about nuclear threats and climate change. The foundation’s fellowship program is in its second year, and Worland will be Outrider’s second fellow at TIME.

“TIME’s commitment to covering climate issues and Justin Worland’s groundbreaking journalism makes this an exciting collaboration,” said Robert K. Elder, president and CEO of Outrider Foundation.

TIME has demonstrated its longstanding dedication to sustainability reporting through decades of award-winning editorial coverage and trusted reporting on climate change—from the iconic 1989 "Endangered Earth" Planet of the Year cover to TIME CO2 Futures, TIME’s editorial platform focused on climate action in business. In 2023, TIME also debuted the inaugural TIME100 Climate list of the world's most influential leaders driving business to real climate action and the Earth Awards, honoring individuals influencing the future of the planet through their work on climate justice, awareness, and activism.

Worland’s first story, in the series of stories he will produce as an Outrider Fellow, explores the relationship between democracies and climate action and what is at stake in this global election year as more people will vote in elections around the world than ever before. You can read the full piece on TIME.com: https://bit.ly/3TWH5c1

About TIME

TIME is the 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 120 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios; a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises and custom experiences; TIME for Kids, which provides trusted news with a focus on news literacy for kids and valuable resources for teachers and families; the award-winning branded content studio Red Border Studios; an industry-leading web3 division; the website-building platform TIME Sites; the sustainability and climate action division TIME CO2; the new e-commerce and content platform TIME Stamped, and more.

About Outrider Foundation

Outrider Foundation supports journalism and multimedia storytelling about nuclear threats and climate change. We partner with creators, thought leaders, and news organizations to explain how smart policy can sustain a safe and livable planet. For more information, visit Outrider.org.