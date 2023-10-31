There has never been a more urgent need for solutions-oriented climate journalism. The summer in the global north that is now finally tapering off had chart-busting temperature highs—there is a near certainty that 2023 will be the hottest year ever, by a long shot. This year saw record-setting wildfires in Canada and Hawaii; and deadly storms and flooding in Libya, China, India, the U.S., Guam, and Japan.

Given this crisis, which continues to unfold every day, it is increasingly critical that media outlets like TIME invest in the reporting and storytelling that keeps the public informed; holds decision makers accountable; and elevates successful technologies, actions, and ideas to help show the path forward.

At TIME, a crucial component of that investment is our dedication to covering business’ role in the green transition, and to helping those working in business understand how industry can be one of the biggest platforms for change. The transition to a post-fossil-fuel world is well underway, and there are some corporate leaders already spearheading the process in their industries. However, this future has not been embraced widely; the majority of businesses have limited technical expertise on climate issues, and are often unaware of or unable to capitalize on the opportunities that the economic shift, already underway, can offer to those who embrace it. In other words: many businesses are making decisions based on the conditions of the past, not those of the future. They're designing business plans that will be obsolete, rather than architecting for the industries of the future.

TIME CO2 Futures—developed in partnership between our editors and TIME CO2, our climate action platform—is a program that aims to shape a new narrative about what can—and must—be done across numerous industries to remake the world in a sustainable way. Among other business sectors, we plan to cover fashion, apparel, and beauty; mobility and manufacturing; healthcare and diagnostics; and food and farming. Across these and other areas of contemporary life, Futures will prioritize the value and necessity of protecting and restoring nature, and advancing a just transition.

As the world changes to adapt to the new climate reality, we inevitably will, too. At this moment, our goal for Futures is—through news, special reports, video, and more—to communicate to you, our readers, that change is possible, and to help you better understand what part you can play.