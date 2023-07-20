How the SAG-AFTRA Strike Affects TV and Movies

In July, the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike, joining the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in calling for better pay and job security, and drawing attention to disparities in the film and television industry that have grown wider in the streaming boom. It is the first time in over 60 years that both writers and actors have gone on strike at the same time.

The SAG-AFTRA strike went into effect after the guild’s contract with the American Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) expired. The AMPTP represents Hollywood’s studios and production companies like Netflix, NBC Universal and Paramount/CBS.

Guild members on strike are barred from doing work for productions affiliated with AMPTP, as well as taking part in promotional appearances like premieres, festivals, and award shows. At least 39 productions are able to continue filming—including internationally and independently produced films and TV shows not affiliated with SAG-AFTRA. Under those guidelines, certain productions may “qualify for interim agreement,” according to SAG-AFTRA’s strike order. The small subset of productions not in violation of the strike order may be cleared to continue working via guild-issued waivers.

TV shows and films affected by the strike

Deadpool 3

One of the biggest productions put on pause as both of its actors and writers join the picket lines of the strike is Deadpool 3, the third sequel in the Marvel superhero series. The halt comes days after Hugh Jackman shared a photo on Instagram of his Wolverine cameo alongside Deadpool lead Ryan Reynolds.

Gladiator 2

The Paramount film, starring Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal, has paused its production in Malta. According to Variety, production was in the middle of filming a “complex sequence” with hundreds of extras in a replica of the Colosseum, when the strike was put into effect.

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning

The final installment of the Mission Impossible franchise was set to start picking up filming after the current press tour for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, but is now halted until SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP come to an agreement.

Wicked: Part One

Wicked, the film adaptation of the 20-year-old Broadway show, directed by Jon M. Chu was just a few days away from completing filming when it had to stop production. Chu tweeted they will resume after the strike is settled and that the delay should not impact its expected release in winter 2024.

It Ends With Us

The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us has halted production. Directed by Justin Baldoni and starring Blake Lively and Baldoni as lead love interests, the film has only filmed half of the movie, according to Deadline.

Shows and movies still filming

The Chosen Season 4

An independent production, season four of the series on Jesus of Nazareth will continue shooting amid the strike, according to a tweet from the show’s account.

In a follow-up tweet, they said the show has “agreed to all of SAG’s requests and their interim agreement” and that the season is entirely funded by donations.

House of the Dragon Season 2

Due to local union rules in the U.K., where Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon films, production will continue for the second season. The series’ cast are primarily actors based out of the U.K. who are working under Equity U.K.’s local union contract, meaning they’re not obliged, nor allowed to strike with the U.S. union.

Industry (Season 3)

Similar to the House of Dragon, HBO’s Industry hosts U.K.-based actors who legally cannot strike in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA.

Bride Hard

This action comedy film directed by Expendables 2 director Simone West, stars Rebel Wilson as its lead. The British actor, like those in House of Dragon and Industry, doesn’t fall under SAG-AFTRA.

Mother Mary

A24’s Mother Mary film starring Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, and Hunter Schafer has gotten a SAG-AFTRA waiver due to being independent and not being affiliated with a studio that belongs to AMPTP.

Write to Mariah Espada at mariah.espada@time.com.