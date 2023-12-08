Federal prosecutors filed nine new tax-related criminal charges, including three felony counts, against Hunter Biden on Thursday night, as part of the Department of Justice’s yearslong probe into President Joe Biden’s 53-year-old son.

The latest indictment, which was filed in California, accuses Biden of failure to file and pay taxes, tax evasion, and filing a false return. The 56-page court document alleges that Biden “engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019” and that he “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills.”

David Weiss, who was nominated U.S. Attorney by President Donald Trump in 2017 and designated Special Counsel by President Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland in August to oversee the investigations into Hunter Biden, brought the charges. Trump-appointed district judge Mark C. Scarsi has been assigned to the case.

A press release by Weiss and the Justice Department indicated that Biden could face a maximum penalty of 17 years in prison if convicted of the charges. The White House has not commented on the indictment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.