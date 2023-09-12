House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family’s business dealings, escalating a Republican investigation that started in January amid mounting pressure from the party’s right flank.

The inquiry will center on whether Biden played a role in, or benefited from, his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business affairs, McCarthy announced in brief remarks at the Capitol on Tuesday. He said that the House investigation has found a “culture of corruption” around the Biden family and accused the President of lying about his knowledge of his son’s business dealings.

“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption and warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives,” McCarthy said. “That’s why today I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.”

The House Oversight Committee’s months-long investigation has yet to find evidence that the President profited from his son’s business dealings, though some House Republicans have argued that there is enough information to warrant more investigation.

McCarthy skipped a vote from the full House on whether to move forward with an impeachment inquiry—a significant change in his strategy after previously saying he would not launch an inquiry without a vote. In 2019, McCarthy criticized then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for opening the first impeachment inquiry into former President Donald Trump without a full House vote.

The move to launch a formal impeachment inquiry gives congressional investigators more power to dig into Biden’s family finances. Investigators could, for example, issue subpoenas for the bank records of Biden and his family members.

The House inquiry comes at a sensitive time for McCarthy, who has been trying to appease far-right lawmakers threatening to oust him while also struggling to pass legislation needed to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month.

For weeks, McCarthy had been signaling that he wanted to pursue an impeachment inquiry of Biden, but he lacked the numbers to do so amid GOP divisions. Some House Republicans indicated that the congressional investigations have failed to prove that Biden committed a high crime or misdemeanor, and that they would not support an inquiry unless investigators could tie Hunter Biden’s business dealings to his father.

White House Spokesman Ian Sams responded to the impeachment inquiry by calling it “extreme politics at its worst.”

“House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they’ve turned up no evidence of wrongdoing,” Sams wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “His own GOP members have said so. He vowed to hold a vote to open impeachment, now he flip flopped because he doesn’t have support.”

The inquiry will be led by Republican Reps. James Comer of the Oversight Committee, Jim Jordan of the Judiciary Committee, and Jason Smith of Ways and Means. “We are committed to getting the answers for the American public—nothing more, nothing less," McCarthy said. "We will go wherever the evidence takes us.”

