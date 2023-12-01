It’s official: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film can soon be enjoyed from the comfort of your living room. Beginning Dec. 13, Swift’s birthday, the movie will be available to rent on several platforms.

“I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” Swift wrote on Instagram on Nov. 27. “Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand.”

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour opened in theaters on Oct. 13 through a distribution agreement directly with AMC Theaters, in place of a deal with a conventional major film studio. Since then, it has raked in more than $248.9 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing concert film at the U.S. box office.

Between the record-breaking Eras Tour and subsequent concert film, album re-releases, and chart-topping singles, it’s been a Swift-centric year. Bloomberg reporter Augusta Saraiva even coined the term “Swiftonomics” to describe the extreme post-pandemic demand for Eras Tour tickets the moment they went on sale last year. By the end of the first North American leg, in August, the Eras Tour had become the highest-grossing concert tour by a woman and the second highest-grossing concert tour ever.

One manifestation of Swift’s unprecedented success in 2023: The single “Cruel Summer,” from 2019’s Lover finally hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in late October—over four years after it originally came out. In 2021, the singer embarked on a mission to re-record her first six studio albums—Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation—to regain control from Big Machine Records, which owns the masters. As of October, with 1989 (Taylor’s Version), she had completed two-thirds of that goal.

How to stream the Eras Tour movie

According to Swift’s website, the concert film will be available to rent in the U.S. and Canada on Apple TV, Vudu, Prime Video, Xfinity, Google Play, and YouTube. Additional countries will be announced soon.

There has been no official word on how much the movie will cost to stream, but in-person movie tickets for adults cost $19.89—a nod to Swift’s birth year.

Read more: The Staggering Economic Impact of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Will the streaming release feature new songs?

With a runtime of two hours and 48 minutes, the theatrical release of The Eras Tour was slightly shorter than Swift’s live performances, which typically go for more than three hours—meaning some songs had to be cut. The streaming release of the film will feature three performances that were not included in the original theatrical version, including “Wildest Dreams” (from 1989), “The Archer” (from Lover), and “Long Live” (from Speak Now).

This leaves a couple songs that were performed live on the tour but did not make it into either version of the film. While “Cardigan” (from folklore) is the only regular song to be cut, “no body, no crime” (from evermore)—which Swift performed in August with HAIM at filmed shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium—also does not appear.

Can you still see The Eras Tour in theaters?

Yes! The Eras Tour is still in theaters, and should remain in theaters until Jan. 12, according to the terms of Swift’s deal with AMC, which contained a 13-week exclusive theatrical run.

The concert film has smashed records, including the highest single-day advance ticket sales in AMC’s history: $26 million, and $37 million if you include Regal and Cinemark. Fandango announced that Swift’s movie had the highest first-day ticket sales of 2023.

And it looks like the singer has set a precedent: Since AMC announced The Eras Tour release, “The phone has been ringing off the hook,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron. “A significant number of the world’s best artists would like to explore doing things with AMC.”