Why You Should Stay Through the End Credits of Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour Movie

Those attending Beyoncé's concert movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, will get an exhilarating surprise during the credits of the film: new music. The documentary, which releases in theaters on Dec. 1, features "My House," a brand new song from Queen Bey that also dropped on all music platforms on Friday.

The song, which plays prominently in the credits of the film, is a dance anthem that, like the Renaissance album, pays homage to house, ballroom and other Black queer music genres. The track is co-written by The-Dream, the producer and songwriter behind other such hits as "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)," and features a spoken-word interlude from Beyoncé, in which she raps about pink diamond nipple rings and calling the paparazzi.

The track's debut is part of Beyoncé's rollout for the documentary, which she wrote, directed, and produced. Centering on the tour for the superstar's seventh studio album, which ran from May to October, the film features footage from her 56-stop international tour, including clips from nearly every number that she performed.

For the Beyhive and casual Beyoncé fans alike, however, the biggest draw may be the intimate behind-the-scenes interviews and glimpses of how the tour came to life. From breaking down the work that went into its elaborate costumes and sets to sharing rare personal moments, like how her daughter Blue Ivy came to be featured as a dancer or reflecting on how she juggles motherhood and marriage with her work, the documentary is a revealing and personal look at one of the world's most famous artists.