In the most significant development in the weekslong Israel-Hamas war, Hamas released 13 hostages to Israel, according to Israeli media reports, and 12 Thai hostages, in a separate deal, as confirmed by Thai government officials.

At around 4:30 p.m. local time, 13 Israeli hostages were transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross, per The Times of Israel. Just before 5 p.m., hostages were transferred to the Egyptians, Israeli TV stations, as cited by Sky News, reported.

The Times of Israel has since shared names and pictures of the 13 women and children believed to have been released from captivity earlier today.

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on X (formerly Twitter) just before 4 p.m. that 12 Thai hostages had been released by Hamas. The Egyptian government helped negotiate the deal.

The Red Cross later announced that 24 hostages had been released, contrasting earlier reports of 25. "We are relieved to confirm the safe release of 24 hostages," a social media post said. "We have facilitated this release by transporting them from Gaza to the Rafah border, marking the real-life impact of our role as a neutral intermediary between the parties."

Israel Defense Forces will bring the released hostages to Hatzerim Airbase in southern Israel for an initial reception and medical check-up before they go to a hospital to meet their families, the Times of Israel reported.

The IDF and Israel Foreign Ministry said earlier on Friday that they were ready to receive hostages with medical care and supplies, sharing pictures and a video on social media of toys, toiletries, blankets and clothes.

Meanwhile, Dr. Majed Al Ansari, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced the release of Palestinian prisoners on Friday. "We also confirm the release of 39 women and children detained in Israeli jails, thus upholding the commitment of the first day of the agreement," he said, in a social media post.

Under the deal brokered by Qatar and Egypt, Hamas and Israel agreed to exchange 50 hostages for 150 prisoners, stop fighting for four days and allow more aid to enter the besieged Gaza Strip. It was not immediately clear Friday if, or when, the total numbers agreed upon would be released.

Even more on both sides could be freed. According to the Jerusalem Post, an additional three Palestinians from a list of 300 published by the Israeli government will be released for every additional hostage Hamas releases. The release of every ten more will result in another day of respite from the fighting, the Israeli government said.

Hamas took an estimated 240 people hostage in its Oct. 7 attack on Israel. The militant group released four before Friday—an American mother and daughter on Oct. 20 and two Israeli women on Oct. 23, both for “humanitarian reasons,” according to the militant group.

The 150 Palestinian prisoners are a fraction of the estimated number being held by Israel. Israeli nonprofit organization HaMoked reported that the Israel Prison Service was holding 6,704 Palestinian prisoners on security grounds as of November, a jump from 5,192 in October, based on government data. That includes a record-high number held in administrative detention, without a trial or charges, the group said.

More than 40% of the Palestinian prisoners on Israel’s list to potentially be released were under the age of 18. Their alleged offenses ranged from throwing stones to attempted murder.