Israel Announces Tentative Deal With Hamas to Free Some Hostages, Pause Fighting

A tentative deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas to release at least 50 women and children hostages currently being held by Hamas in exchange for a brief pause in fighting and the release of an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners.

The deal was approved by Israel’s cabinet during a late-night session, according to Israeli media. Hostages could be released in 24 hours, unless the deal is challenged by the Israeli Supreme Court.

Not all details of the deal are yet publicized, but a statement by the Israeli government said that the 50 hostages will be released over four days, during which there will be a “lull in fighting” and that “the release of every 10 additional abductees will result in an additional day of respite.”

Before the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech that there will be a pause in fighting, but clarified that the pause does not mean an end to the war.

Israel, in exchange, will free some 150 detained Palestinian women and children, but none involved in terror attacks with fatalities, local media reported. A Palestinian Authority minister told Al Arabiya on Tuesday that 350 jailed Palestinian minors and 82 jailed Palestinian women would be freed in the swap.

During the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, more than 1,200 Israelis were killed and over 200 taken hostage. In the weeks since, Israel’s attacks on Gaza have killed more than 14,000 Palestinians, per the city’s health ministry, in what U.N. experts have called “a genocide in the making”.

Israel has faced division over what concessions should be made in order to secure the hostages’ release. While the Israeli government previously rejected international calls for a ceasefire, saying one would only be granted with the release of all hostages, relatives of the hostages have advocated for an “all for all” deal in which all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel would be released in exchange for all hostages captured on Oct. 7.

This is a developing story.