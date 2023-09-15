In Derna, the city on the coast of Libya all but swept away by flooding on Sept. 11, the surging complexities of climate change combined to devastating effect with the stubborn realities of fractious politics. The 11,300 people who three days later were known to be dead—and however many join the toll from the 10,000 listed as missing—may, officially, be recorded as victims of a natural disaster, the kind of immutable force referred to in courtrooms and insurance policies as an act of God.

But if anything is clear in the last days of the incendiary summer of 2023, it’s that human decisions factored in every life lost.

Consider Storm Daniel. Oceans produce hurricanes, but depressions in the Mediterranean Sea can create storms ferocious enough to be named. And as global warming drives sea temperatures to rise to astonishing levels, these medicanes (Mediterranean hurricanes) are holding ever more immense amounts of water. Before coming to Libya, Daniel dropped two feet of rain on parts of Greece on Sept. 5 and 6—as much as the region usually sees in 18 months. Then it swung west, and south, then, at the last moment, west again, loading up on moisture as it went.

On Sunday, it reached Libya. On maps, the country still appears as a single nation, but since 2014 it has existed as shards. Some of the pieces are governed by a warlord, others by a “government of national accord” that is recognized by international bodies but whose remit ends a few hundred miles from Tripoli, the capital.

It’s never good to be in a failed state, but it’s even worse to be in a failed state during the Anthropocene epoch, earth’s current geological era defined by man’s unnatural impact on the environment.

It was worst of all to be in Derna. The city of 100,000 is located on the coast where it juts into the Mediterranean, down which Daniel was barreling. Nine years ago, as Libya descended into civil war, Derna was taken by ISIS. It’s now under the control of Khalifa Hiftar, a septuagenarian warlord who drove the terrorist group out by laying siege to the city, starving its residents as well.

The invader this time was water. At first it came from two directions—storm surge from the sea and rain from above. Then, 13 miles above the city, a dam gave way. The wall of water that reached the city was 20 feet high. What it left is what we see here.

A boy pulls a suitcase past debris in a flash-flood damaged area in Derna on Sept. 11. AFP/Getty Images

Members of the Libyan Red Crescent rescue people from floods in eastern Libya on Sept. 11. Libyan Red Crescent/AFP/Getty Images

People cover a person who lost his life with a blanket after the floods from Storm Daniel ravaged disaster zones in Derna, on Sept. 12. Abdullah Mohammed Bonja—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A view of devastation after floods caused by Storm Daniel ravaged the region, in Derna on Sept. 11. Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

People look for survivors in Derna on Sept.13. Search teams are combing streets, wrecked buildings, and even the sea to look for bodies in Derna. Yousef Murad—AP

People look at the list of missing people in the aftermath of the floods in Derna on Sept. 14. Esam Omran Al-Fetori—Reuters

Toys are scattered outside a damaged house in Derna on Sept.14. Yousef Murad—AP

Prime Minister of Libya under the Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh, fourth from right, is seen during a funeral prayer in memory of those who lost their lives due to the flood disaster in the country in Tripoli on Sept. 12. Libyan Government of National Unity/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Bodies of victims are placed at a mass grave in Derna on Sept. 12. Ayman Al-Sahili—Reuters

Mohammed Sariyeh hugs a man as he accepts condolences for the death of his brother Saleh, his wife, and two of his daughters who died during a powerful storm in Libya, in Sidon, on Sept. 14. Aziz Taher—Reuters

Satellite imagery of a coastal highway and buildings after the catastrophic flooding in Derna, on Sept. 13. Maxar/Getty Images

People look at damaged areas in Derna on Sept. 14. Esam Omran Al-Fetori—Reuters

Contact us at letters@time.com.